Patriots Staffer Rewatching USC-Texas: No Wonder Carroll Threw in Super Bowl 49

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIApril 3, 2020

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll argues a call during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Even in the offseason, Pete Carroll can't escape the pain of the two biggest losses of his career: Super Bowl XLIX with the Seattle Seahawks and the 2006 Rose Bowl with USC. 

On Thursday night, as ESPN re-aired the classic BCS title game, the two converged in a single tweet from Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, relaying a text from a New England Patriots staffer. 

On fourth down late in the game with USC holding on to a shrinking lead, Carroll made a bold decision to hand the ball off to LenDale White at midfield with nearly two minutes left in the game. White needed to gain two yards to earn a first down. Texas stopped him after gaining one. 

The play turned the game for Texas and led to Vince Young orchestrating an epic comeback for the win. 

Fast-forward nearly a decade later, and Carroll is with the Seahawks facing a similar decision in the Super Bowl. With Seattle on the one-yard line and down four points with 26 seconds left, Carroll decided to call for a pass rather than hand it off to his Pro Bowl running back Marshawn Lynch

The result was another epic moment in football history as New England's Malcolm Butler picked off quarterback Russell Wilson to seal the victory for the Patriots. It remains one of the most mind-boggling moments in Super Bowl history. 

Video Play Button

Thursday night was another brutal reminder of Carroll's worst moments as a coach. Fortunately, he has rings from winning a national title, Super Bowl and four Rose Bowls to console him. 

Related

    Rams Outlast Seahawks in #BRGoatSim

    Kurt Warner 3 TDs lead the way over Seattle 🐐

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Rams Outlast Seahawks in #BRGoatSim

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Steelers Take Down Bengals

    Pittsburgh defense put on a show holding Cincy to just 9 pts

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Steelers Take Down Bengals

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Derwin James Beats Tyreek Hill to Win EA Sports' Madden 20 Tourney

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Derwin James Beats Tyreek Hill to Win EA Sports' Madden 20 Tourney

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Increased COVID-19 Testing Needed Before NFL Return

    NFL's chief medical officer says NFL would need widespread testing before continuing.

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Increased COVID-19 Testing Needed Before NFL Return

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report