Ric Flair Says The Rock and WWE Are Collaborating on a Movie About His Life

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 3, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Ric Flair joins a telecast during a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans at Staples Center on February 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Sixteen-time world champion Ric Flair said on SiriusXM's Busted Open podcast Thursday (h/t Caitlyn Holroyd of The Score) that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is going to work with WWE on movie about The Nature Boy's life:

"I talked to Dwayne and Dany Garcia ... and Hiram Garcia and they're gonna collaborate, the last time I heard, for all this stuff and make a movie with the WWE (about) me with Sue Levison, who now is with WWE and is doing a fabulous job. Sue's got a great background. As soon as everything gets rolling again after that, they'll make that movie. I am looking forward to that because I'll have a lot of input."

Flair's life was portrayed on television in the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary entitled "Nature Boy," which was released Nov. 7, 2017.

However, Flair's story has yet to be told on the silver screen, although that may soon change given his comments.

Flair has never appeared in a film himself, although he was on an episode of Baywatch in 1996.      

