Full Projections for Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and Every Champ at WrestleMania 36

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WrestleMania 36 is shaping up to be the most unique wrestling show in history because of the coronavirus outbreak, but several titles could be changing hands, making the two-night event incredibly unpredictable.

With a total of nine championships being defended at WWE's biggest event of the year, there are ample opportunities for monumental moments and unforgettable title changes. While it won't feel like WrestleMania without a crowd, the swerves could turn the business on its ear.

From Brock Lesnar possibly putting over Drew McIntyre to Becky Lynch taking a loss thanks to interference from Ronda Rousey, the WWE is sure to pull out all the stops.

Here are the full projections for every championship match on the 2020 card.