Full Projections for Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and Every Champ at WrestleMania 36April 3, 2020
Full Projections for Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and Every Champ at WrestleMania 36
WrestleMania 36 is shaping up to be the most unique wrestling show in history because of the coronavirus outbreak, but several titles could be changing hands, making the two-night event incredibly unpredictable.
With a total of nine championships being defended at WWE's biggest event of the year, there are ample opportunities for monumental moments and unforgettable title changes. While it won't feel like WrestleMania without a crowd, the swerves could turn the business on its ear.
From Brock Lesnar possibly putting over Drew McIntyre to Becky Lynch taking a loss thanks to interference from Ronda Rousey, the WWE is sure to pull out all the stops.
Here are the full projections for every championship match on the 2020 card.
Predicted Winners for Every Championship Match
WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns
Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler
SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina
NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan
SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Miz and John Morrison (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos
Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. Austin Theory and Angel Garza
Women's Tag Team Championship: The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross
*Predicted winners italicized.
Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre
One of the most anticipated bouts on the WrestleMania card is the WWE Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre.
While The Beast Incarnate is one of the best wrestlers in company history, it's time for him to help build the star of the future.
It's time for McIntyre to stop being the future and start being a top Superstar right now.
During the build to the championship match, the Scot has been made to look strong by eliminating Lesnar from the Royal Rumble and laying him out on the stage with a series of brutal Claymore Kicks.
In the past, The Beast has beaten Superstars who, in hindsight, should have been victorious to cement their place as a top draw, but WrestleMania 36 is different. McIntyre has the look, charisma and ability to be a cornerstone of the Raw brand for the next decade.
He will shock Lesnar and walk away as the new WWE champion.
Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler
As great as Becky Lynch has been as the Raw women's champion and the face of the red brand, she should be taking the loss at WrestleMania 35 thanks in part to the efforts of the returning former titleholder, Ronda Rousey.
Shayna Baszler has been portrayed as an unstoppable force by WWE since her debut, including the most dominant performance in Elimination Chamber history, and she looks to be on a collision course with a WrestleMania victory.
Normally, Lynch is portrayed as the most unbeatable Superstar on the roster, so there would likely need to be some form of outside interference for the champion to take the loss.
That's where Rousey comes in and changes the course of the women's division.
Rousey is one of the biggest mainstream stars to grace a WWE ring, so her appearance would mask any negative impact Lynch losing the title would create. Add in the fact that The Man would rekindle her feud with the former UFC star, and dropping the title is the best-case scenario for her character.
Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
One of the most unpredictable matches on the WrestleMania 36 card is the battle between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair over the NXT Women's Championship.
While Charlotte has been given every opportunity to win titles and main-event WrestleMania shows, the company has strapped a rocket to Ripley's back and she looks to be the next hand-chosen star of the women's division.
As much as WWE values The Queen, her lineage and her talent level, letting Ripley earn the victory on this monumental stage would cement her place in the minds of casual fans and build a star of the future.
In addition, Ripley could take the NXT title back to Wednesdays and help elevate the status of the women's division before eventually putting over the next Superstar of the future.