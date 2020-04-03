WWE WrestleMania Rumors: Buzz on Rob Gronkowski's Involvement, Sasha Banks Plans

With WrestleMania 36 fast approaching, the buzz is building for what promises to be one of the most unique shows WWE has produced. 

The event was originally scheduled to be held in front of 70,000 fans at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, but had to be transplanted to various locations in and around the WWE Performance Center due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Another different feature this year is WrestleMania has already been filmed, though results haven't leaked since the tapings took place on closed sets. 

Looking ahead to the two-day extravaganza that WWE has dubbed "too big for one night," here are the latest rumors floating around about WrestleMania 36. 

        

Is Rob Gronkowski More than a Host?

Ever since former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski announced he would be hosting WrestleMania 36, speculation has run rampant about anything he might do in the ring. 

Video Play Button

WWE seemed to tease something more in store for Gronk when he got physical with King Corbin on the March 20 episode of SmackDown. 

Per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc.), the ex-Patriots tight end "does things that you would not expect him to do."

Meltzer added "that makes me think he's doing something physical with somebody.”

Considering everyone seems to expect Gronkowski will get involved in the Corbin-Elias match based on the set up from SmackDown, it's possible WWE has come up with an even bigger plan for the five-time Pro Bowler.

If WWE has a big surprise in store, he and Goldberg are both former NFL players. Roman Reigns confirmed he pulled out of his scheduled WWE universal title match with the veteran wrestler. 

Meltzer reported Braun Strowman is taking The Big Dog's spot instead. Given the lack of momentum The Monster Among Men currently has, having Gronkowski do an angle to cost Goldberg the title would certainly get people buzzing. 

Of course, if WWE does that, Gronkowski would have to step in the ring as a wrestler in the future to pay off the angle. It's unclear at this point if his deal with the promotion has him working a match. 

              

Sasha Banks' Original WrestleMania Plan Changed

The friendship between Bayley and Sasha Banks has been a key storyline on SmackDown since the show moved to Fox in October, but it nearly ended abruptly heading into WrestleMania. 

Per Meltzer (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Vince McMahon originally wanted to have The Legit Boss challenge Bayley for the SmackDown women's title in a singles match on the biggest show of the year. 

Meltzer noted plans changed because WWE ultimately "thought it was too soon' to do the one-on-one match.

Instead, WWE set up a Fatal-5 Way elimination bout featuring Bayley, Banks, Lacey Evans, Naomi and Tamina for the championship.

The brilliant part of that setup was how Banks' demeanor completely changed when she realized she was also in the match. 

Despite the presence of the other competitors, the bout is clearly being built around Bayley vs. Banks. The possibilities for a finish are vast, with the most likely being that The Boss turns babyface and wins the title. 

If WWE wants to go with singles match between the two later this year, Bayley retaining could also work if she cheats to cost her friend at WrestleMania. 

There's also the chance Bayley turns babyface in a loss, but given how badly WWE booked her in that role previously, she's better off staying a heel for the time being. 

SmackDown needs another top babyface on the women's side, with Banks ready to make the turn after spending the past eight months in a villainous role. 

