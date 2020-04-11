Ranking Every NFL Team by All-Time Winning Percentage

Ranking Every NFL Team by All-Time Winning PercentageApril 11, 2020
While it's no surprise the oldest NFL teams have the most all-time victories, efficiency is the great equalizer.
For example, the Arizona Cardinals franchise has the ninth-most wins in NFL history (558) and second-worst winning percentage (.425). But the Baltimore Ravens, as you'll read, have consistently played at a high level since joining the league in the 1990s.
The ranking only considers regular-season games from active franchises; playoff results are not included in the records or winning percentages. AFL games are included in the calculations, but AAFC games are not.
Wondering which franchises just missed the cut? The Indianapolis Colts (.528), Pittsburgh Steelers (.529) and Kansas City Chiefs (.532).
10. Denver Broncos
Record: 483-423-10 (.533)
In the first 17 years of their history, the Denver Broncos managed only three winning records. For the next three decades, though, they became a consistent winner.
Sure helped to have an NFL legend at quarterback.
Denver traded for John Elway after the 1983 NFL draft, and the Broncos had nine seasons of double-digit wins in his 16-year tenure. Along the way, Denver appeared in five Super Bowls with two victories—both in the final seasons of Elway's career.
Fourteen years later, Peyton Manning oversaw a spectacular four-year stretch and brought a third Lombardi Trophy to Denver.
9. New York Giants
Record: 696-608-33 (.533)
The fourth-oldest franchise in NFL history, the New York Giants have typically avoided the lowest of the lows while occasionally reaching the pinnacle. Prior to 2017, the Giants had managed at least five victories in every season since 1984 except one.
During that span, the G-Men earned four Super Bowl rings—two apiece with Phil Simms and Eli Manning at quarterback. They combined for 212 victories in their respective careers.
The Giants, who rank No. 3 in all-time wins, also claim four championships during the pre-Super Bowl era.
8. San Francisco 49ers
Record: 545-475-14 (.534)
It's not how you start, right?
Well, the San Francisco 49ers were nothing more than average for 20 years in the NFL. They enjoyed a brief but Super Bowl-less surge in the early 1970s before Joe Montana and Steve Young put together an 18-year powerhouse in the Bay Area.
After winning the franchise's first Super Bowl in 1981, the Niners won 10-plus games in every season from 1983 to 1998. Montana won four rings, and Young added a fifth.
The new millennium hasn't been as kind, but San Francisco made two Super Bowl appearances during the last decade. Those occasional surges have kept the Niners in the top 10.
7. Minnesota Vikings
Record: 488-403-11 (.547)
Although the Detroit Lions have the most all-time victories and no Super Bowl win, the Minnesota Vikings hold the inglorious honor when it comes to best winning percentage.
Minnesota is rarely awful. The problem is the Vikings are rarely great.
The "Purple People Eaters" of the 1960s and '70s carried the franchise to four Super Bowl appearances. Though the team hasn't returned in 44 years, Minnesota has 22 playoff berths during that span. That, while frustrating, deserves praise too.
It's better to have a chance at a surprise Super Bowl run than consistently missing the postseason, right?
6. Miami Dolphins
Record: 457-371-4 (.552)
After four bad AFL seasons, the Miami Dolphins joined the NFL, hired Don Shula and became a force.
Highlighted by the undefeated 1972 campaign, Miami won a pair of Super Bowls and appeared in three more from 1970 to '84. Bob Griese and Dan Marino primarily quarterbacked the Dolphins from 1970 to '99, a 30-season span that included only two losing records.
Since Marino retired, Miami has been mostly average with 14 years between six and 10 wins and only four playoff appearances. Good for a steady win percentage, but not close to a Super Bowl threat.
5. Baltimore Ravens
Record: 214-169-1 (.559)
Though the Cleveland Browns moved to Baltimore in 1996, the small print technically made the Ravens an expansion team (Cleveland, as a franchise, has a three-season gap in the history books).
Ravens fans probably won't argue much, however. They've hardly known anything but winners.
Baltimore won a Super Bowl in its fifth season, riding Ray Lewis and a legendary defense to the ring. Brian Billick coached that team and finished his nine-year tenure with an 80-64 record, and John Harbaugh carried on the winning tradition.
In his 12 seasons, the Ravens are 118-74 with one Super Bowl victory, four division titles and eight playoff appearances.
4. Chicago Bears
Record: 769-591-42 (.563)
Unlike many franchises, the Chicago Bears thrived immediately.
The league's oldest franchise only endured one losing record in its first 25 seasons and only had five sub-.500 records in 40 years. That early success—eight championships before the 1970 AFL-NFL merger—laid the foundation for a superb winning percentage.
But recent history hasn't been as kind. The Bears have 15 playoff appearances in the 50-year Super Bowl era, and seven happened under Mike Ditka from 1984 to '91. On the bright side, that stretch featured a Super Bowl-winning 1985 squad.
Otherwise, Chicago has generally hovered around seven to nine victories with an occasional surge into double digits.
3. New England Patriots
Record: 512-395-9 (.564)
All right, everyone, say thank you to Tom Brady. Even as he departs the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there's no shortage of love for Brady in the Northeast.
Which, well, duh.
After replacing Drew Bledsoe in 2001, Brady put together a 219-64 record with nine Super Bowl appearances—and six victories—in 19 seasons. For context, prior to Brady's first season as a starter, the franchise had a 280-323-9 record with 10 total playoff berths.
Despite its unanticipated ending, there is no greater QB-coach partnership in NFL history than Brady and Bill Belichick.
2. Green Bay Packers
Record: 756-574-38 (.567)
From 1945 to '58, the Green Bay Packers never won more than six games. From 1973 to '91, they mustered two winning records—and one happened in the strike-shortened 1982 season.
Otherwise, they've been a constant pain for the NFL. After all, that's the product of having three Hall of Fame quarterbacks.
Bart Starr won five championships in the 1960s, including two Super Bowls. Brett Favre added a ring while propelling the Pack to 15 .500 or better records in 16 years, and Aaron Rodgers has one Lombardi Trophy with eight 10-win seasons in 12 years.
1. Dallas Cowboys
Record: 520-388-6 (.572)
Tom Landry, the first coach in franchise history, had a 29-year run as the boss and compiled a 250-162-2 record. Dallas reached five Super Bowls in the 1970s, winning two of them.
Then in 1989, Jerry Jones bought the team, fired Landry and hired Jimmy Johnson. Dallas soon enjoyed enormous success, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy three times in a four-year period—two with Johnson and the last under Barry Switzer in 1995.
At that point, the franchise boasted a 318-206-6 mark and .606 winning percentage. That's effectively the peak, though.
Since then, the Cowboys are 202-182 (.526) with 10 playoff berths yet haven't reached the NFC Championship Game once.
