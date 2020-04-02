Dodgers' Justin Turner Suggests MLB Use Home Run Derby Instead of Extra Innings

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Justin Turner has an idea on how to rid baseball of endless extra-inning games.

If you're a baseball traditionalist, get ready to grit your teeth.

The Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman said he wants to push MLB to decide extra-inning games via home run derby.

"This is my opportunity to push for a home run derby in extra innings," Turner told Access Sportsnet Dodgers. "Instead of playing 17 innings, you get one extra inning, you play the 10th inning, and [if] no one scores, then you go to a home run derby. You take each team's three best hitters and you give them all five outs, and see who hits the most homers.

"You know, you wanna keep fans in the stands until the end of the game," he continued. "I know when I go to hockey games, I actually enjoy watching shootouts. That keeps me in my seat, so maybe a home run derby will do that as well."

The overwhelming odds are this will never happen, despite MLB looking for ways to speed up their games. Finishing games on a home run derby would give a disproportionate advantage to teams with more power hitters, which is typically big-market clubs that can afford to pay the slugger premium.

While one could easily point to sports like soccer or hockey, which use penalty shootouts in many leagues to decide a winner, there is at least a defensive element in both of those sports. A home run derby could also wind up taking longer than some shorter extra-inning games, depending on the rules of the proposal.

It's an interesting idea but one that likely won't ever gain much traction beyond some fun hypotheticals.