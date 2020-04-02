JJ Redick, Pelicans Partnering to Deliver 1.8M Meals Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 2, 2020

PORTLAND, OREGON - FEBRUARY 21: JJ Redick #4 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts in the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers during their game at Moda Center on February 21, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans, shooting guard JJ Redick, his wife, Chelsea Redick, and Lineage Logistics announced a partnership Thursday to provide 1.8 million meals to the New Orleans community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Their donation to Feeding America will support the Second Harvest Food Bank in Southern Louisiana.

The partnership will also help find work with Lineage Logistics for those who were employed at the Smoothie King Center before the 2019-20 NBA season was delayed indefinitely because of COVID-19.

Pelicans owner Gayle Benson released a statement about the partnership:

"We have a great history in New Orleans of overcoming adversity by pulling together as a community and supporting our neighbors. This is another great example of people and organizations uniting to help those who are in need by both providing meals and creating additional employment opportunities. I am so appreciative of the leadership JJ and Chelsea have shown and to the Lineage Logistics team for their efforts to help those who help make our games such a special experience."

Redick also discussed the decision:

"Chelsea and I are so grateful to the New Orleans community for graciously welcoming our family with open arms. We feel incredibly fortunate to partner with Second Harvest Food Bank in order to provide meals to individuals and families that need them during this difficult time. We would also like to thank the team at Lineage Logistics for offering their resources to bring additional meals and jobs to the New Orleans area."

Lineage Logistics is aiming to provide 100 million meals to families in need as part of its Share A Meal campaign during the pandemic.

