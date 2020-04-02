California State Athletic Commission Cancels Combat Sports Through May

Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

Mixed martial arts and boxing events scheduled to take place in California over the next two months won't be allowed in the state.

Per ESPN's Marc Raimondi, the California State Athletic Commission announced Thursday that all combat sports have been canceled through the end of May because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The commission didn't take this decision lightly and understands the potential economic loss to promoters and the industry of combative sports," the governing body stated. "We had to weigh the best interest of our fighters and the community around us."

