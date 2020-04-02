California State Athletic Commission Cancels Combat Sports Through May

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 2, 2020

HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: A detailed view of the UFC Championship belt prior to the UFC on Fox: Velasquez v Dos Santos - Press Conference at W Hollywood on September 20, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)
Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

Mixed martial arts and boxing events scheduled to take place in California over the next two months won't be allowed in the state. 

Per ESPN's Marc Raimondi, the California State Athletic Commission announced Thursday that all combat sports have been canceled through the end of May because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

"The commission didn't take this decision lightly and understands the potential economic loss to promoters and the industry of combative sports," the governing body stated. "We had to weigh the best interest of our fighters and the community around us."

              

