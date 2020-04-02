Patriots Still Team to Beat in AFC East Without Tom Brady, Bills GM Says

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 2, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis.
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Most expect the New England Patriots to take a step back in 2020 as Tom Brady plies his trade in Tampa Bay.

Not Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane. 

"Candidly, I did not expect Tom (Brady) to leave the (Patriots). ... New England's still going to be very good. I think it's funny, comical that people are writing them off. The team to beat in the East is the Patriots," Beane said, per Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News.

        

