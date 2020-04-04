WWE WrestleMania 36 Matches: Bouts Most Likely to Steal the Show

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

WrestleMania 36 features a stacked card, with 16 matches stretching across Saturday and Sunday. But there are a select few bouts that stand out as ones that could steal the show.

While attraction matches like John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match and The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles in a Boneyard match will be fun and entertaining for those watching at home, they aren't the type of contests that are going to blow away viewers with elite in-ring work.

Here are three matches with the best chance to outshine the rest and steal the show on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Fans likely have differing views regarding the long-running feud between Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins, but considering the fact that they are two of the best in-ring workers in the world, they should put on an awesome show at WrestleMania.

The issues between Owens and Rollins date back to November, and they have since faced each other in a multitude of tag team matches. That has led many to grow tired of their rivalry, but everything will finally come to a head at The Showcase of The Immortals.

While the program didn't seem to have much of a direction for quite some time, WWE tied it together on the past two episodes of Raw. Rollins cut a fantastic promo two weeks ago, and KO answered with a great promo of his own Monday.

Suddenly, there is some interest in Rollins and Owens finally settling their score in a singles match after so much interaction over the past several months.

As Rollins alluded to during his promo, he owns a bevy of WrestleMania moments. From successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract against Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 31 to beating Lesnar for the Universal Championship last year, Rollins shines on the big stage.

Owens has yet to capture a career-defining moment on WWE's grandest stage, but given the opportunity to do so at WrestleMania 36, he will seize it with some help from The Monday Night Messiah.

Edge vs. Randy Orton

For all the deficiencies in the Owens-Rollins setup, the build toward Edge and Randy Orton was as close to perfect as anything in wrestling.

After nine years out of action because of what was presumed to be a career-ending neck injury, The Rated-R Superstar made a shocking return in the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match. The feel-good moment quickly turned to horror, however, when Orton took him out with a con-chair-to the next night on Raw.

Orton wreaked havoc in the ensuing weeks, taking out Matt Hardy and Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix, until Edge came back again and challenged The Viper to a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania.

Edge and Orton have exchanged fantastic promos ahead of their contest, and the WWE Universe is ready to see them get their hands on each other at WrestleMania.

While it is somewhat disappointing that there won't be a capacity crowd on hand to pop for Edge's first singles match in close to a decade, the empty-arena aspect could play to Edge and Orton's advantage given the stipulation's hardcore nature.

With no fans to play up to, Edge and Orton can battle throughout the Performance Center, use every weapon they can get their hands on and be as creative as they want to be.

Edge and Orton are both old pros with a ton of chemistry and a desire to make their match a success, and there is little question that they will come through when it counts.

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Women's wrestling has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years, and it will take another step forward at WrestleMania, as there are several important women's matches on the card.

Of those bouts, the NXT Women's Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair has a chance to stand out the most.

Not only is the match important given it is the first time an NXT title will be on the line at WrestleMania and the first time a Royal Rumble winner has opted to challenge for an NXT championship, but it's also because Ripley is one of the fastest-rising stars in the company.

The 23-year-old seemingly has all the tools needed to be a top star for a long time to come, and beating the most accomplished female wrestler in WWE history on the Grandest Stage of Them All would poor gasoline on the flame that is Ripley's push.

In addition to the meaning of the match, the ring work promises to be phenomenal as well. Both Flair and Ripley are in immaculate shape and are supremely athletic, so all signs point to them meshing well. The NXT champion looked a lot like Charlotte when she debuted in the first Mae Young Classic, which led to comparisons and talk of them eventually facing each other.

The Nightmare has significantly altered her look since then, but the comparisons remain. And a match against The Queen is something a large portion of the fanbase wants to see. Given the importance of the match to all involved, both Superstars are likely to deliver.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).