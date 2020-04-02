Dodgers Trainer to Stream Workouts on Team's Social Media to Keep Fans Active

Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers director of player performance Brandon McDaniel said he's going to start streaming 30-minute workouts on the MLB team's social media accounts beginning Friday to help fans stay active amid the coronavirus pandemic.

McDaniel told ESPN's Alden Gonzalez it's an effort to keep people active during nationwide "stay at home" efforts, and it's also meant to help people's mental health.

"Psychologically, fitness is huge right now," he said. "To be locked in a house, or wherever you might be, being fit and having the ability to exercise and release some endorphins and get some hormones going is really good for your mental health right now."

McDaniel will stream Monday and Friday via the Dodgers' YouTube, Facebook and Twitter accounts. The workouts will start at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT) both days.

"I fully intend the guys will have some fun with this and probably will show some household appliances that maybe they aren't really using, but to get a rise or maybe win a prize, they'll show us something funny," McDaniel told ESPN about the activities he's recommended to Dodgers players.

He added: "The workouts that we're going to provide for our fanbase are literally the same workouts that we're giving some of our players."

The streams will continue until the 2020 MLB season gets underway. The campaign, which was originally scheduled to start March 26, is indefinitely delayed because of COVID-19.