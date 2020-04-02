One Year Ago, Russell Westbrook Made NBA History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoApril 2, 2020

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

One year ago, Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder made history with a 20-point, 20-rebound, 21-assist night. It is just the second 20-20-20 game in NBA history.

Watch the video above for more about the historic game Westbrook said was in honor of his friend late rapper and philanthropist Nipsey Hussle.

     

Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis and highlights on a daily basis. Connect to the NBA stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Every NBA Team's Best Surprise 😮

    @HughesNBA highlights each team's most welcome surprise

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Every NBA Team's Best Surprise 😮

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Financial Impact of Coronavirus on NBA

    @EricPincus looks into the NBA's reported paycuts and what alternatives might work ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Financial Impact of Coronavirus on NBA

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the NBA's Greatest Trios 📝

    @AndrewDBailey lists the best Big 3s in NBA history

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking the NBA's Greatest Trios 📝

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA's Most Underrated Players This Season

    @danfavale ranks the overlooked stars of the 2019-20 season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA's Most Underrated Players This Season

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report