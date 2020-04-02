WWE WrestleMania 36 Matches: Predicting Star Ratings for Every Fight on the Card

WWE WrestleMania 36 Matches: Predicting Star Ratings for Every Fight on the CardApril 2, 2020
Regardless of how many people are not in the stands, the circumstances surrounding WWE WrestleMania 36 because of the coronavirus pandemic or the substitutions forced on the card due to any number of reasons, there will be an insatiable appetite for star ratings following Saturday and Sunday's Showcase of the Immortals.
As sure as the sun rises in the east and sets in the west, internet fans will flock to the web to find out what so-and-so ranked their favorite match on the card, then spend hours debating why it was right or wrong.
This year's WrestleMania is jam-packed with industry giants and matches with great potential to deliver hugely on sports entertainment's most prestigious night. How many stars can fans expect to be thrown around in the wake of the event?
Women's Tag Team Title Match: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Kabuki Warriors
On the surface, Alexa Bliss is the weak link of the women’s tag title match but Little Miss Bliss has low-key developed into a very talented babyface worker and her contributions to the match, particularly as the competitor forced to fight from underneath, will help the overall quality of the match significantly.
Cross, Asuka and Sane are celebrated in-ring workers for a reason. Their efforts in NXT were extraordinary and their work on the main roster has helped hold together many a match.
What appears to be a match thrown onto the card to give all four workers something to do may very well be a pleasant surprise on whichever night that it takes place.
Predicted Rating: ***
Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler
Make no mistake about it: Dolph Ziggler, in his first singles WrestleMania match after 14 years with the company, is going to bust his ass to make his match with Otis one that appropriately pays off their red-hot storyline.
He will bump all over the ring to put the big man’s offense over and will be at his slimy, heel best while controlling the match. Would it have been better in front of an audience for the performers to feed off of, as we saw back on March 8 at Elimination Chamber?
Sure, but Ziggler and Otis will work magic that will ensure their match meets the lofty expectations set by the superb bit of storytelling that preceded it.
The only extenuating circumstance: time.
Predicted Rating: ***
Ladder Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship
As reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, The Miz will not compete at WrestleMania due to illness, a development that will most likely be addressed on Friday’s episode of SmackDown.
While we do not yet know what that means for the advertised Ladder Match for the blue brand’s tag team titles originally slated to pit Miz and John Morrison against The Usos and New Day, the sheer amount of talent involved allows for a guesstimate of the star rating.
The creativity of the stars, their experience in similar matches and the chemistry they have demonstrated in previous encounters makes anything less than an above-average affair unlikely.
Predicted Rating: ***1/2
Intercontinental Championship Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn
Take two of the best wrestlers on the planet, give them one of the most coveted and storied championships in the industry to fight over, and let them do their thing.
That is essentially the story behind Daniel Bryan and Sami Zayn’s match, with a little bit of Drew Gulak and The Artist Collective thrown in to make it happen.
Bryan has been on this stage before, even headlined WrestleMania 30, but Zayn has yet to be in this significant a singles match at the event. With a rare opportunity to remind fans why he was once considered one of the best wrestlers on the planet, look for Zayn to throw everything he has at the canvas in an attempt to make artistry with Bryan.
If given time to produce what they are capable of, this could be the best match of the entire card.
Predicted Rating: ****1/4
Elias vs. King Corbin
The match between Elias and King Corbin benefited exponentially from an angle on the March 27 episode of SmackDown during which the latter sent his WrestleMania opponent crashing to the arena floor from a platform some 10 feet above.
That angle may help with the intensity of the match but with no real barometer on how well the songster and the king work together, and what seems destined to be an afterthought on the undercard, expectations should not be overly high.
Predicted Rating: **
Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
The question surrounding Aleister Black and Bobby Lashley’s match at WrestleMania is just how much offense the heel will be allowed to get in.
The match has zero build outside of Black’s seconds-long squash match wins over enhancement competitors. With that in mind, this feels more and more like an excuse to put Black over on the grand stage.
If it is allowed to be a competitive match, a solid-if-unspectacular contest should be expected. Given Lashley’s relative star power, that seems the more likely route.
Predicted Rating: **1/2
Raw Tag Team Title Match: Street Profits vs. Austin Theory and Angel Garza
The Street Profits are an explosive, energetic and charismatic tag team whose abilities have been on full display against teams like NXT’s Undisputed Era, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch and The Forgotten Sons, and Raw’s Seth Rollins and Murphy.
Angel Garza has risen to prominence on Raw, from NXT and 205 Live, due to his superb in-ring performances. Then there is Austin Theory, whose work in EVOLVE made him one of the brightest young stars in the industry and a wrestler Paul Heyman chose for this spot.
Four young, hungry and determined stars fighting in their first WrestleMania, with tag team titles at stake.
Expect them to deliver one of the pleasant surprises of the entire event.
Predicted Rating: ***1/2
Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship
Despite Bayley’s talent as a worker, and the efforts of her fellow SmackDown Superstars, the blue brand’s women’s division has not exactly been on a roll when it comes to delivering high-quality matches.
Now, throw in a cluster of competitors and a storyline that will take on greater meaning to the bout than the actual in-ring work.
The result will be a match that probably is better than expected, thanks in part to the efforts of Bayley and Banks in particular, but still not something we can hold up as one of the best matches on the card or anything remotely close.
Predicted Rating: **1/2
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
Kevin Owens, despite high-profile matches on prior WrestleMania cards, has yet to have that classic and defining match at The Show of Shows. Seth Rollins, his opponent at this year’s extravaganza, reminded him and the WWE Universe of such two weeks ago on Raw.
Look for that to change here.
While much will depend on the time given to the workers, Owens and Rollins have been in big-match spots before and delivered. With them back in roles that better suit their skills than the alternative, expect a stellar match that pays off a better-than-advertised storyline.
Predicted Rating: ****
NXT Women's Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair has become a measuring stick for in-ring performance at WrestleMania. Throughout her career, she has risen to the moment and delivered show-stealer after show-stealer.
Her matches with the likes of Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Asuka and Ronda Rousey have been nothing short of spectacular and that should not change when she battles Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship.
Of course, much of the match quality will depend on Ripley’s performance and whether or not she match Flair’s determination to have a great match.
Based on what she was able to accomplish against the likes of Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler, there is no reason to believe she will not.
Predicted Rating: ***1/2
Firefly Funhouse Match: John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
Had John Cena and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt been able to have a story-heavy match play out in front of a live audience, their contest would have rivaled the quality of their first match back at WrestleMania 30.
Unfortunately, the circumstances around the event and the decision to book what will likely be a more cinematic production inside the Firefly Funhouse.
Taking that into consideration, it is a match that will be tough to rate anyway.
Predicted Rating: **
Boneyard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
Like Cena vs. Wyatt, expect a cinematic match that features theatricality more than traditional wrestling and/or brawling. Still, with a hotter storyline and a more personal edge, expect better from Undertaker and the consummately excellent Styles.
There will be bells and whistles in the form of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows involved, if for no reason that covering up the fact that The Deadman is not the performer he once was, and who really knows what the “unholy trinity” referenced by Undertaker on the March 30 episode of Raw will entail.
What we do know is that the story is strong, both performers tend to break out their best on wrestling’s biggest night and the result should be a fun and entertaining war, if nothing else.
Predicted Rating: ***
Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton
Anything less than four stars will do a great disservice to what has been one of the all-time great builds to a WrestleMania match.
Edge and Randy Orton have put together an intensely personal story that deserves a violent, physical, hard-hitting conclusion on wrestling’s most significant night. It should be a no-nonsense battle in the same vein of Edge vs. Mick Foley from WrestleMania 22.
Ironically, Orton evoked the name of the Hardcore Legend in a promo two weeks earlier, perhaps hinting at throwbacks to both his and Edge’s battles with the Hall of Famer.
If that is the case, expect a tonally appropriate match that pays off the investment both fans and the Superstars alike have made in the program.
Predicted Rating: ****1/2
Raw Women's Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler
The match between Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler is going to go one of two ways: either The Queen of Spades steamrolls Lynch just like she did her five opponents at Elimination Chamber or the badasses of the red brand have a submission-based match that sees each target a limb on their opponent.
Either way, it is not likely to be the spot-heavy match we saw last year from Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. Instead, it will be a slower, more methodical and cerebral match.
What does that mean to the rating and the overall match quality?
If done correctly, we could see a repeat of Lynch’s superb Royal Rumble matches with Asuka. If it gets too bogged down in presenting Baszler in the same manner she has been to this point, it could kill the momentum of the story.
Predicted Rating: ***
Universal Championship Match: Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman
Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported Roman Reigns would not compete at WrestleMania over health concerns based on an immune system compromised by his battle with leukemia. Reigns confirmed as much in an Instagram post, while Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported Braun Strowman would replace The Big Dog.
Goldberg vs. Reigns would have been more spectacle than match, a sprint of a contest consisting primarily of spears, dramatic near-falls and an explosive finish that awarded The Big Dog the title he never really lost.
With Strowman in his place, much of the same can be expected, only with less spears. A strike-heavy match between two big, intense heavyweights is to be expected. Do not think for a moment the match will last into the double-digit minutes or that some underrated classic is to come of this.
The winner remains a mystery due to the aforementioned booking changes.
Predicted Rating: *1/2
WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar has made it abundantly clear in the way he has sold for Drew McIntyre since the Royal Rumble that he sees the Scot as someone worthy of battling him at WrestleMania. He has worked hard to help The Scottish Psychopath find credibility as a main event star and that should continue Saturday or Sunday night.
Expect a hard-hitting, incredibly physical match in the same vein as Lesnar and Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman have had. Unlike those instances, expect a much better narrative to go along with it, one in which Lesnar does not completely pick McIntyre apart throughout the match, only for the Rumble winner to get lucky and win in the end.
For the first time in years, expect a main event that fans will talk about for years to come, not because of manufactured historical significance but because it was a kick-ass wrestling match between two big, nasty, championship-worthy gladiators.
Predicted Rating: ****3/4