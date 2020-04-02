WWE WrestleMania 36 Matches: Predicting Star Ratings for Every Fight on the Card

0 of 16

Credit: WWE.com

Regardless of how many people are not in the stands, the circumstances surrounding WWE WrestleMania 36 because of the coronavirus pandemic or the substitutions forced on the card due to any number of reasons, there will be an insatiable appetite for star ratings following Saturday and Sunday's Showcase of the Immortals.

As sure as the sun rises in the east and sets in the west, internet fans will flock to the web to find out what so-and-so ranked their favorite match on the card, then spend hours debating why it was right or wrong.

This year's WrestleMania is jam-packed with industry giants and matches with great potential to deliver hugely on sports entertainment's most prestigious night. How many stars can fans expect to be thrown around in the wake of the event?