Browns' Myles Garrett Predicts He'd Average 15 Points, 8 Rebounds for Cavaliers

David Richard/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers went 19-63 last season and are 19-46 this season. They could use some help and apparently don't have to look far to find it.

During an interview with ESPN's Marty Smith, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said he could average 15 points and eight rebounds a night if he suited up for the NBA's Cavaliers.

It is quite the claim for someone who makes a living rushing the passer instead of working on the pick-and-roll, but Garrett has turned heads with his basketball skill in the past.

Video of him throwing down a monster dunk in a pick-up game as well of a picture of the aftermath of one of his dunks breaking a backboard have made the rounds on social media:

Fortunately for the Browns, Garrett went into football and has anchored the team's pass rush since they selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He has 30.5 sacks during his three-year career, including the 13.5 he notched as a Pro Bowler in 2018.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely after hitting Mason Rudolph in the head with the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's own helmet, but the league reinstated him this offseason.