Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Ronda Rousey, Budget Cuts and More

Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda reported Ronda Rousey is nearing a deal with WWE that would see her return to the company sooner rather than later.

Rousey was one of the company’s few legitimate crossover stars who could bring extra eyes to the product. Like Brock Lesnar, her history as a bona fide box office attraction in the UFC made her a valuable asset to WWE.

While it seems unlikely she would negotiate a contract that has her working quite as much as the last one, her return will be welcome for a company always seeking star power.

Add to that the fact that Rousey has unfinished business with Becky Lynch, who was the only woman to beat her during her WWE run, and you have even more reason for the company to welcome back Rowdy with open arms.

Despite all the criticism fans leveled at Rousey, it was apparent that she loved wrestling, that she took it seriously and that she approached it from a position of respect. Her return should be anticipated by fans who have all too often seen athletes from other arenas come in and fail to show sports entertainment that same respect.