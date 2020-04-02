WWE WrestleMania: Edge vs. Randy Orton and Best-Built Matches in PPV History

1 of 10

Edge’s return to WWE after nine years spent in retirement should have been the greatest moment of his career. A thunderous ovation greeted him as he entered the 2020 Royal Rumble and fan fervor for his return to Raw the next night was at a fever pitch.

His promo on that night was passionate and emotional, everything you would hope for given the circumstances.

Then Randy Orton arrived.

The Viper told the story of Edge reaching out, saving him from the self-induced hole he found himself in. He saved Orton, helped him become the success story and man he is today. Without him, who knows what the third-generation star with a ton of potential would have become.

Then, seconds after pitching the reformation of Rated RKO, he did the unthinkable and dropped the Hall of Famer with an RKO. A sickening con-chair-top followed, leaving Edge to be stretchered out of the arena while fans rained down on Orton with a chorus of boos.

Clearly torn, Orton could not bring himself to address his actions at first, offering up only a meek “I’m sorry.”

From there, he repeated his actions, brutalizing Matt Hardy in consecutive weeks. Then, he came face-to-face with Beth Phoenix, wife of Edge and Hall of Famer in her own right. The Glamazon struck out at Orton with cutting words, to which Randy claimed to love Edge and their daughters more than Phoenix because he did what he did to keep Edge at home. To prevent further injury so that he could be the father and husband they deserved.

Phoenix ultimately hauled off and slapped the hell out of Orton, who dropped her with an RKO.

Edge’s return featured an RKO of his own to Orton. Fueled by rage and revenge, he showed up the following week to issue a challenge for a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania. Orton accepted, dropping another stellar promo in the process.

The mic work from Edge and Orton has been nothing short of phenomenal. It has managed to tell a story across months of television while the competitors laid hands on each other the bare minimum number of times, preserving their energy for what should be one of the best, most physical and emotionally fueled matches on the entire WrestleMania card.

In a year in which the creative process was hampered incredibly by issues beyond the world of wrestling, Edge and Orton not only delivered the best storyline preceding this year’s PPV broadcast, they provided one of the best stories in the three-decade history of the extravaganza.