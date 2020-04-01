Arizona State's Romello White Declares for 2020 NBA Draft

Matt York/Associated Press

Arizona State forward Romello White is heading to the NBA draft. The junior announced his decision via Twitter on Wednesday evening. He'll use the predraft process to receive feedback from pro scouts before deciding whether or not to return to college.

White averaged 10.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and one assist for the Sun Devils last season while shooting 56.9 percent from the field.

He becomes the second ASU player to declare for the draft this week after teammate Remy Martin declared his intent to go pro on Monday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.