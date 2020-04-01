Ex-Raiders DE Benson Mayowa Agrees to Seahawks Contract; Had 7 Sacks in 2019

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks have added some depth to their defensive line, agreeing to a deal with former Las Vegas Raider Benson Mayowa, per his agent David Canter.

The 28-year-old defensive end totaled 15 tackles and seven sacks last season with three forced fumbles despite coming off the bench. Terms of the deal have not yet been released.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.