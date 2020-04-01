Ex-Raiders DE Benson Mayowa Agrees to Seahawks Contract; Had 7 Sacks in 2019

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIApril 1, 2020

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: Benson Mayowa #91 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates after sacking quarterback Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers in the first quarter at RingCentral Coliseum on November 07, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks have added some depth to their defensive line, agreeing to a deal with former Las Vegas Raider Benson Mayowa, per his agent David Canter.

The 28-year-old defensive end totaled 15 tackles and seven sacks last season with three forced fumbles despite coming off the bench. Terms of the deal have not yet been released. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

