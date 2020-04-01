Ex-Raiders DE Benson Mayowa Agrees to Seahawks Contract; Had 7 Sacks in 2019

Ex-Raiders DE Benson Mayowa Agrees to Seahawks Contract; Had 7 Sacks in 2019April 1, 2020
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
The Seattle Seahawks have added some depth to their defensive line, agreeing to a deal with former Las Vegas Raider Benson Mayowa, per his agent David Canter.
The 28-year-old defensive end totaled 15 tackles and seven sacks last season with three forced fumbles despite coming off the bench. Terms of the deal have not yet been released.
