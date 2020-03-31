Everson Griffen Rumors: Ex-Vikings DE Has Seahawks Interest Amid Clowney Buzz

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIMarch 31, 2020

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 02: Everson Griffen #97 of the Minnesota Vikings runs to the team tunnel before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 02, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Seahawks won, 37-30. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
Alika Jenner/Getty Images

While the Seattle Seahawks appear to remain committed to re-signing defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, an opportunity may arise for Everson Griffen with the club should Clowney land elsewhere.

According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the former Minnesota Viking has interest in joining the Seahawks. With Clowney expected to sign before Griffen, it may give Seattle a backup plan should it fail to reach a deal with Clowney. 

Griffen, 32, opted out of his deal with Minnesota in late February to pursue free agency. 

