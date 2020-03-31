Everson Griffen Rumors: Ex-Vikings DE Has Seahawks Interest Amid Clowney Buzz

Everson Griffen Rumors: Ex-Vikings DE Has Seahawks Interest Amid Clowney BuzzMarch 31, 2020
While the Seattle Seahawks appear to remain committed to re-signing defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, an opportunity may arise for Everson Griffen with the club should Clowney land elsewhere.
According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the former Minnesota Viking has interest in joining the Seahawks. With Clowney expected to sign before Griffen, it may give Seattle a backup plan should it fail to reach a deal with Clowney.
Chris Tomasson @christomasson
Source close to former #Vikings DE Everson Griffen says he definitely has interest in signing with Seattle Seahawks and they could be interested in him if they don't re-sign DE Jadeveon Clowney. Clowney remains domino that likely needs to fall before Griffen signs with any team.
Griffen, 32, opted out of his deal with Minnesota in late February to pursue free agency.
Griffen, 32, opted out of his deal with Minnesota in late February to pursue free agency.
