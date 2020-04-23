Jerry Jeudy's Fantasy Outlook After Broncos Select WR in 2020 NFL Draft

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

If Jerry Jeudy is as productive at the NFL level as he was for the Alabama Crimson Tide, he will be a game-changer for fantasy football players.

The wide receiver will have the chance to swing fantasy matchups after the Denver Broncos selected him with the No. 15 overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft on Thursday.

Few players in all of college football were as dominant as Jeudy the past two years.

The 20-year-old helped lead Alabama to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in 2018 behind 68 catches for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns and then followed with 77 catches for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019.

While a crowded receivers room, especially for rookies, is a real concern for fantasy players looking for playmakers who are going to see plenty of targets, Jeudy proved he can put up head-turning numbers even playing in a loaded offense.

He shared the position with Henry Ruggs III, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle on the Crimson Tide last season and still managed to surpass the 1,000-yard mark even facing the opponent's top corner on a regular basis and with Najee Harris seeing plenty of action out of the backfield.

In his final seven-round mock draft, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Jeudy as the No. 15 overall pick and noted the Broncos appeared to be infatuated with him.

"It may take a trade up to pull this off, but by the end of Round 1, there's a very good chance that Jerry Jeudy will be a Denver Bronco," Miller wrote.

That route running should help Jeudy put up impressive numbers in his first season as a significant part of Denver's offense, which will make him worth an early- to middle-round gamble during fantasy drafts.

The Broncos don't have many game-changing wide receivers outside of Courtland Sutton, which means Jeudy should see enough targets to be a viable fantasy weapon even if the offense is primarily driven by the rushing attack of Melvin Gordon III and Phillip Lindsay.

Rookie wide receivers are always tough to project, given the learning curve at the position. Having an unproven quarterback like Drew Lock doesn't make that projection any easier. For now, treat Jeudy like a WR4 with big-time upside. But expect him to be Denver's No. 2 receiver, at least early on.