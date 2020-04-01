Patriots Rumors: Cam Newton, Andy Dalton Not Drawing Interest from New England

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 1, 2020

El quarterback de las Panteras de Carolina Cam Newton sale del campo tras la derrota 20-14 ante los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay en el duelo de la semana dos del 13 de septiembre del 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)
Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The New England Patriots will not pursue former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in free agency or Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller Andy Dalton via trade, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

The Pats will have a new starter at quarterback after 20-year veteran and six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.

The Panthers released Newton in mid-March after nine seasons. Dalton is expected to be available with the Bengals all but certain to take LSU's Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

However, the Pats will reportedly look in a different direction. According to Howe, the answer may already be on the roster in Jarrett Stidham, whom the Pats took in the fourth round of the 2019 draft.

     

