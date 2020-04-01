Report: QB Anthony Brown Transfers to Oregon from BC; Eligible to Play in 2020

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Former Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown will join the Oregon Ducks as a graduate transfer, per Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

Brown started three years at Boston College, throwing 40 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He completed 54.9 percent of his passes for 7.0 yards per attempt.

The ex-Eagle also rushed for 423 yards and four touchdowns and caught four passes for 91 yards and three scores.

Brown was limited to six games last year because of a non-contact knee injury suffered against Louisville on Oct. 5.

