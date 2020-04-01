Report: QB Anthony Brown Transfers to Oregon from BC; Eligible to Play in 2020

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 1, 2020

CHESTNUT HILL, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 28: Anthony Brown #13 of the Boston College Eagles makes a pass during the first half of the game between the Boston College Eagles and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Alumni Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Former Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown will join the Oregon Ducks as a graduate transfer, per Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

Brown started three years at Boston College, throwing 40 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He completed 54.9 percent of his passes for 7.0 yards per attempt.

The ex-Eagle also rushed for 423 yards and four touchdowns and caught four passes for 91 yards and three scores.

Brown was limited to six games last year because of a non-contact knee injury suffered against Louisville on Oct. 5.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button

