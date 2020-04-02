Full Projections for Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and Every Champ at WrestleMania 36

Full Projections for Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and Every Champ at WrestleMania 36April 2, 2020
The face of WrestleMania 36 may have changed due to the coronavirus pandemic but titleholders still face extraordinary threats to their reigns, including universal and WWE champions Goldberg and Brock Lesnar, respectively.
Which of the current champions can expect to successfully defend their belts and who will limp away from The Show of Shows with their run as the top competitor in their division at its end?
Find out with this preview of The Showcase of the Immortals for the many champions in the WWE Universe.
Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors
Asuka and Kairi Sane have held the Women's Tag Team Championships since October but have seen their reign plagued by inconsistent booking, a singles run for The Empress of Tomorrow entering the new year and a lack of emphasis on the gold itself.
They enter WrestleMania 36 with Auska having done most of the heavy lifting as Kairi Sane remained in Japan, celebrating her recent wedding.
The Empress of Tomorrow has carried the rivalry with Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, and it feels as though their run with the titles is nearing its end as the match approaches.
Whenever Asuka and Sane hit the ring at the weekend, expect it to be their last match as champions for the time being.
Bliss and Cross will likely run into the same issues that prevented The Kabuki Warriors dragging the titles and the division out of the deep abyss of mediocrity, but WWE will at least be able to switch the championships to SmackDown on Friday nights.
Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn
One of the genuinely great moments of the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view was Sami Zayn's Intercontinental Championship victory over Braun Strowman.
Long one of the best, most underrated performers in the sport, it was clear that his first title win on the main roster meant the world to him.
As the loudmouthed heel leader of The Artist Collective faction that also includes Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, Zayn has built momentum and heat for himself heading into WrestleMania 36.
He is, arguably, the best heel SmackDown has at the moment and could propel himself upward with a win over Daniel Bryan in one of the low-key but most-anticipated matches on the card.
Expect that to happen.
Zayn is too early into his reign and booking him to lose at the weekend would essentially unfurl everything he and WWE Creative have accomplished in recent months. The champion is hot, fans were responding to his character and The Artist Collective as a whole before the arenas were emptied.
Regardless of how it comes about, a Zayn win should be expected as SmackDown continues to build its midcard around one of its most talented wrestlers and gifted talkers.
Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits
When the match originally called for The Street Profits to defend their titles against United States champion Andrade and Angel Garza, there was an outside chance Zelina Vega's charges could upset Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the gold.
However, with El Idolo out of the match due to a rib injury and Austin Theory joining Garza as a thrown-together team, that chance is now nonexistent.
Too much effort has been put into establishing The Street Profits, from Paul Heyman fighting to get them on Raw while they were still NXT tag team champions to putting them over Seth Rollins and Murphy to earn them their first main roster titles.
Sacrificing that to crown Theory and Garza, a team with no long-term prospects we are aware of, would be tantamount to building a huge Millennium Falcon in Lego and then kicking it into thousands of pieces. It makes no sense and benefits no one.
Ford and Dawkins retain in what may prove to be one of the sleeper matches of the weekend.
NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley made a sudden and explosive jump from the obscurity of NXT live events to the weekly TV product, building momentum with every win until she did the seemingly unthinkable by defeating Shayna Baszler and putting an end to The Queen of Spades' stranglehold on the women's title.
The badass Aussie then issued a challenge to 2020 women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair and is now just days away from the most significant match in her young career.
Ripley has exceeded expectations to date, saving her best performances for the biggest stages and brightest lights. And there is no grander stage than WrestleMania, even under this year's unusual circumstances.
What she does when she shares the ring with Flair will dictate her narrative. Is she a big-match performer who will thrive as the future of the industry or was she simply lucky, a secondary-show star who was overwhelmed on wrestling's biggest night?
Look for her to prove it is the former in definitive fashion, particularly while sharing the ring with Flair. The Queen is a veteran of WrestleMania, a woman who has risen to the occasion and had some of the best matches in recent memory on the sport's most prestigious night.
Ripley will thrive and should retain her title, but never underestimate WWE's desire to tell us how great Flair is through needless championship wins.
SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz and John Morrison
As reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, The Miz is out of WrestleMania due to illness, leaving the advertised Triple Threat ladder match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in limbo.
Even with the uncertainty surrounding the bout, it would appear safe to say Morrison will somehow emerge from it with the title reign intact.
It's too early to take the gold off the heels, who have injected their unique sense of humor and undeniable in-ring chemistry into a tag team division that desperately needed something fresh since claiming the gold at Super ShowDown on Feb. 27.
There is no denying The New Day and The Usos have represented tag team excellence for years, but they need new opponents or else the creative team is repeating a cycle that will only spawn boredom.
Morrison and Miz are new competition and the type of talent an entire division can be built around. The A-Lister will miss out on another 'Mania moment, but Morrison will ensure the title reign is preserved.
SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley
Bayley has completely reinvented herself since turning heel and winning the SmackDown Women's Championship.
A resident mean girl who talks a big game but has also managed to back it up by beating all challengers to her throne, she now defends her title at WrestleMania against Lacey Evans, Naomi, Tamina and best friend Sasha Banks in a Fatal 5-Way match.
Evans and Naomi have been felled by the champion before, and Tamina is hardly a credible threat regardless of how much WWE Creative attempts to convince us otherwise.
That brings us to Banks, who will be the wild card come WrestleMania.
The expression on her face when Bayley mentioned they are better off together recently suggests she is not willing to stand by her bestie's side and sacrifice a run with the title.
Despite the talent involved, the majority of the title bout feels like it will center around The Legit Boss and the champ, planting the seeds for their eventual split.
With that said, this feels like Bayley's match to win, with the heel champion narrowly escaping with her gold, even if it means throwing her friend to the wolves to do so.
Universal Champion Goldberg
The original match between Goldberg and Roman Reigns is off after The Big Dog revealed on his Instagram account that he had withdrawn from the universal title bout due to health concerns.
Replacing the franchise star is Braun Strowman, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.
Goldberg's WrestleMania had appeared destined to involve a boatload of Spears, a Jackhammer that Reigns would inevitably kick out of and a Spear from the challenger that would put an end to the Hall of Famer's reign.
And that should not change just because The Monster Among Men is replacing Reigns.
Switch the match-ending Spear to a running powerslam, and the outcome should still be the same: Goldberg leaves WrestleMania 36 having put over a star of today.
Whether that star is the right one remains to be seen.
Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch has been the face of WWE for the last year and rolls into WrestleMania 36 for a showdown with Shayna Baszler in a Raw Women's Championship match that could easily headline either night of this year's event.
What once appeared to be a dominant victory and star-making night for The Queen of Spades now looks a lot more even given booking trends heading into The Show of Shows.
Lynch has been champion for a year, defeating any and all opposition. The issue with her retaining against Baszler is the lack of credible talent available to realistically take the title from her after that.
The Queen of Spades has been built to such an extent that a loss could prove crippling. She could always win the gold in a rematch, but it would be lackluster considering the pomp and circumstance of 'Mania.
On the surface, it still looks like Baszler is going to unseat Lynch as the top competitor in the Raw women's division but the fact she left The Man lying on the go-home episode of the red brand creates some doubt.
At the very least, expect a hard-hitting, intense and aggressive match that appropriately conveys the dislike between the characters.
WWE Champion Brock Lesnar
When he wants to, Brock Lesnar can turn it on and deliver a performance that proclaims to the wrestling world the level of worker he is. When he wants to, he can put over any Superstar standing across the ring from him that he wants, elevating their status just by selling for them.
Thus far, he has made it clear he buys into Drew McIntyre as a star and worker deserving of beating him. He sold the Claymore Kick fantastically at the Royal Rumble, tumbling over the top rope and to the floor. He sold the same finisher twice more, really putting over the out-of-nowhere nature of the maneuver.
Lesnar has gone above and beyond to make the Scot look like his equal, and he will wrap up his efforts to put him over as a credible main event talent with a motivated performance and supremely physical match in which he eats one more Claymore Kick to usher in the McIntyre era on Raw.