Full Projections for Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and Every Champ at WrestleMania 36

Credit: WWE.com

Asuka and Kairi Sane have held the Women's Tag Team Championships since October but have seen their reign plagued by inconsistent booking, a singles run for The Empress of Tomorrow entering the new year and a lack of emphasis on the gold itself.

They enter WrestleMania 36 with Auska having done most of the heavy lifting as Kairi Sane remained in Japan, celebrating her recent wedding.

The Empress of Tomorrow has carried the rivalry with Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, and it feels as though their run with the titles is nearing its end as the match approaches.

Whenever Asuka and Sane hit the ring at the weekend, expect it to be their last match as champions for the time being.

Bliss and Cross will likely run into the same issues that prevented The Kabuki Warriors dragging the titles and the division out of the deep abyss of mediocrity, but WWE will at least be able to switch the championships to SmackDown on Friday nights.