NCAA Extends In-Person Recruiting Ban Through May 31 Because of Coronavirus

April 1, 2020

Official March Madness 2020 tournament basketballs are seen in a store room at the CHI Health Center Arena, in Omaha, Neb., Monday, March 16, 2020. Omaha was to host a first and second round in the NCAA college basketball Division I tournament, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik/Associated Press

The NCAA announced Wednesday that it has extended its dead period of recruiting through May 31 amid the COVID-19 pandemic: 

Brandon Huffman of 247Sports noted that "the dead period doesn't mean coaches can't communicate with recruits" or "recruits can't communicate with coaches. They just can't visit campuses and vice versa." 

The news comes two days after the organization announced it would grant spring student-athletes an additional year of eligibility after all spring sports and championships were canceled on March 12. Those spring sports include baseball, softball, tennis, golf, outdoor track and field, lacrosse, rowing, men's volleyball, beach volleyball and women's water polo. 

Student-athletes in winter sports, who completed a majority of their seasons but had their championships canceled, were not granted an extra year of eligibility, however. 

                  

