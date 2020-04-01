NCAA Extends In-Person Recruiting Ban Through May 31 Because of Coronavirus

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

The NCAA announced Wednesday that it has extended its dead period of recruiting through May 31 amid the COVID-19 pandemic:

Brandon Huffman of 247Sports noted that "the dead period doesn't mean coaches can't communicate with recruits" or "recruits can't communicate with coaches. They just can't visit campuses and vice versa."

The news comes two days after the organization announced it would grant spring student-athletes an additional year of eligibility after all spring sports and championships were canceled on March 12. Those spring sports include baseball, softball, tennis, golf, outdoor track and field, lacrosse, rowing, men's volleyball, beach volleyball and women's water polo.

Student-athletes in winter sports, who completed a majority of their seasons but had their championships canceled, were not granted an extra year of eligibility, however.

