Patriots' Bill Belichick Thanks 'Heroic' Medical Personnel in COVID-19 PSA Video

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2020

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots is seen after their 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The New England Patriots shared a public service announcement from head coach Bill Belichick amid the COVID-19 pandemic:

"I want to reach out to you in these uncertain and unprecedented times to let you know that I and the New England Patriots are behind you," Belichick said. "We are all in this together. Thank you to our heroic medical professionals, doctors, nurses, medical workers and others who are selflessly and courageously doing their job to take care of others in need." 

Belichick added that Americans "are facing a difficult opponent" and that "teamwork, discipline and commitment" will be required to overcome the pandemic. He emphasized the need to remain at home to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

The United States has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases (206,207) of any country in the world, per CNN.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Health, doctors across the state have documented 7,738 cases. 

Governor Charlie Baker extended Massachusetts' stay-at-home advisory through May 4 on Tuesday. Non-essential businesses will remain closed during that time as well.

Video Play Button

Related

    Tua: ‘I’m 100 Percent’

    Tagovailoa says he could play today if needed

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tua: ‘I’m 100 Percent’

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Stidham Has 'Inside Track' on Starting QB Job

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Report: Stidham Has 'Inside Track' on Starting QB Job

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Pats Releasing Cody Kessler

    New England down to just Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham at QB (Rapoport)

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Pats Releasing Cody Kessler

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Exec Calls Nuk Trade ‘A Joke’

    NFL exec astounded by DeAndre Hopkins-DJ trade: ‘It is amazing in the NFL that some trades are so lopsided’ (Athletic)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Exec Calls Nuk Trade ‘A Joke’

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report