Patriots' Bill Belichick Thanks 'Heroic' Medical Personnel in COVID-19 PSA Video

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The New England Patriots shared a public service announcement from head coach Bill Belichick amid the COVID-19 pandemic:

"I want to reach out to you in these uncertain and unprecedented times to let you know that I and the New England Patriots are behind you," Belichick said. "We are all in this together. Thank you to our heroic medical professionals, doctors, nurses, medical workers and others who are selflessly and courageously doing their job to take care of others in need."

Belichick added that Americans "are facing a difficult opponent" and that "teamwork, discipline and commitment" will be required to overcome the pandemic. He emphasized the need to remain at home to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

The United States has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases (206,207) of any country in the world, per CNN.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Health, doctors across the state have documented 7,738 cases.

Governor Charlie Baker extended Massachusetts' stay-at-home advisory through May 4 on Tuesday. Non-essential businesses will remain closed during that time as well.