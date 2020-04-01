Tom Brady to Be Interviewed on Howard Stern's SiriusXM Radio Show on April 8

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Howard Stern is known for prying intimate details out of his interview subjects.

Tom Brady is known for maintaining his privacy.

Something will have to give next Wednesday, as the future Hall of Fame quarterback is scheduled to sit down with Stern on his SiriusXM radio show The Howard Stern Show, according to Howie Kussoy of the New York Post.

SiriusXM is usually subscription-based but free until May 15:

Brady departed the New England Patriots after a legendary 20-year tenure that resulted in an all-time-high six Super Bowl rings.

The 42-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two weeks ago.

Even with all Brady has accomplished, he is maintaining an all-business attitude in Tampa:

Brady is undoubtedly aiming to make the Buccaneers the first team in NFL history to compete in a Super Bowl in its home stadium, as Super Bowl LV will be played at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium.