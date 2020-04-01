Report: Anthony Edwards Would 'Likely' Be Warriors' No. 1 Pick in 2020 NBA Draft

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2020

ATHENS, GA - FEBRUARY 19: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Georgia Bulldogs gestures during a game against the Auburn Tigers at Stegeman Coliseum on February 19, 2020 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors reportedly have their sights set on Georgia Bulldogs guard Anthony Edwards if they own the first selection in the 2020 NBA draft.

According to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle: "If the Warriors land the No. 1 pick in the draft, they'll be open to trading it. But if Golden State doesn't receive a worthy offer, it would likely take Edwards with the top selection, according to a league source."

The Warriors will have a backup plan in place, however, with Letourneau noting the team would "take a hard look" at Maccabi Tel Aviv wing Deni Avdija if its pick falls in the Nos. 2-5 range.

"Some teams believe the Warriors could end up having Avdija No. 2 on their big board behind Edwards," Letourneau added.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Warriors' Steph Curry had to assemble basketball hoop amid quarantine

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Warriors' Steph Curry had to assemble basketball hoop amid quarantine

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Report: Ball, Wiseman Don't Interest GSW with Top-5 Pick

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Report: Ball, Wiseman Don't Interest GSW with Top-5 Pick

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Dame Calls Out Lakers Report

    Lillard reminds everyone it's April Fools' Day after report suggests he wants to leave Portland for LA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dame Calls Out Lakers Report

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Vince Carter: Not My Autograph 😅

    VC tweets to NBA TV host who thought he paid $125 for Carter's autograph

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Vince Carter: Not My Autograph 😅

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report