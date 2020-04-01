Report: Anthony Edwards Would 'Likely' Be Warriors' No. 1 Pick in 2020 NBA Draft

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors reportedly have their sights set on Georgia Bulldogs guard Anthony Edwards if they own the first selection in the 2020 NBA draft.

According to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle: "If the Warriors land the No. 1 pick in the draft, they'll be open to trading it. But if Golden State doesn't receive a worthy offer, it would likely take Edwards with the top selection, according to a league source."

The Warriors will have a backup plan in place, however, with Letourneau noting the team would "take a hard look" at Maccabi Tel Aviv wing Deni Avdija if its pick falls in the Nos. 2-5 range.

"Some teams believe the Warriors could end up having Avdija No. 2 on their big board behind Edwards," Letourneau added.

