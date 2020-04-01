NBA 2K, Rockstar Games, More Donating 5% of Net Bookings to COVID-19 Relief

Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

NBA 2K is joining the effort to support COVID-19 pandemic relief.

Take Two's website announced labels under the company, including Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division and Social Point, will donate money to charities and local businesses to provide support during the pandemic.

To do so, five percent of the net bookings from in-game purchases from NBA2K20, NBA2K19, Grand Theft Auto Online, Red Dead Online and Dragon City will be donated to the organizations. Full digital sales of The Outer Worlds game will also go to the cause.

This announcement comes after it was announced 2K Games is helping fill the void of no live sports with an NBA2K tournament featuring some of the league's top players.

Kevin Durant, Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell are among the 16 players who will compete in the tournament.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the 10-day tournament will air on ESPN starting Friday.