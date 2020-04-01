NBA 2K, Rockstar Games, More Donating 5% of Net Bookings to COVID-19 Relief

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2020

Fans cheer as Charles
Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

NBA 2K is joining the effort to support COVID-19 pandemic relief. 

Take Two's website announced labels under the company, including Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division and Social Point, will donate money to charities and local businesses to provide support during the pandemic.

To do so, five percent of the net bookings from in-game purchases from NBA2K20, NBA2K19, Grand Theft Auto Online, Red Dead Online and Dragon City will be donated to the organizations. Full digital sales of The Outer Worlds game will also go to the cause.

This announcement comes after it was announced 2K Games is helping fill the void of no live sports with an NBA2K tournament featuring some of the league's top players.

Kevin Durant, Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell are among the 16 players who will compete in the tournament. 

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the 10-day tournament will air on ESPN starting Friday.

Video Play Button

Related

    Boogie Calls Out Ronnie 2K 😅

    Cousins responds on Twitter after Ronnie 2K calls him a 'd--k' on live stream

    Video Games logo
    Video Games

    Boogie Calls Out Ronnie 2K 😅

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Lamar Puts the Team on His Back as Ravens Beat Browns in B/R Sim

    Video Games logo
    Video Games

    Lamar Puts the Team on His Back as Ravens Beat Browns in B/R Sim

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Gen.G, Kentucky to Put on 64-Player 2K Event

    Video Games logo
    Video Games

    Gen.G, Kentucky to Put on 64-Player 2K Event

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Chiefs Offense Outduels Elway, Broncos in B/R GOAT Madden Sim

    Video Games logo
    Video Games

    Chiefs Offense Outduels Elway, Broncos in B/R GOAT Madden Sim

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report