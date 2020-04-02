Bulls Rumors: Latest Buzz on Kris Dunn's Future, Front-Office Changes

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

Though they had playoff expectations before the 2019-20 season began, the Chicago Bulls were in the mid-lottery position when the NBA suspended its season, sporting a 22-43 record.

And though Zach LaVine played well through much of the campaign and Coby White caught fire over the final few weeks, this most recent Bulls season has mainly been disappointing. Thus, it makes sense that rumors and hints of change would be coming.

It's obviously not the most fertile time for NBA personnel rumors, but there's still been some recent information about Chicago's future that could prove notable whenever the league resumes operations amid the coronavirus pandemic. Let's look at some of it.

Dunn May Finally Be Done in Chicago

After the Bulls drafted White and signed Tomas Satoransky in free agency last summer, it seemed unlikely that incumbent point guard Kris Dunn would stick around. To his credit, however, he's not only stayed on the Bulls roster, but he's also played the best of any of their point guards this season.

To give Chicago's front office credit for keeping Dunn last summer when it already had four other point guards on the team is probably a little generous, but his trade value is now at an all-time high, and rival clubs around the league have begun looking into the defensive-minded point guard.

One of those particular teams is the Los Angeles Clippers, per NBC Sports' KC Johnson and The Athletic's Jovan Buha.

Dunn may seem redundant on a deep Clippers team that, in Patrick Beverley, already boasts a more experienced version of him. However, because of Los Angeles' supreme amount of roster talent, that likely guarantees a good return for the Bulls if they decide to trade him.

Firing GarPax?

The two-headed monster of Gar Forman and John Paxson has been a source of consternation for Bulls fans for years. After drafting future superstar Jimmy Butler in 2011, the tandem has slowly ruined all of the goodwill that selection engendered through transactions like signing Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo or, more recently, deciding to build the entire roster around LaVine, a second-tier NBA shooting guard.

Per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times, though, Forman is on his way out of a management role with the Bulls. In his report, Cowley stated the former Bulls honcho has garnered a reputation of being paranoid and distrustful of those around him, both in the managerial and player ranks. Per Cowley, this behavior used to be tolerated by owner Jerry Reinsdorf, but it became unbearable when the team's relationships with its former players were affected.

Now, the Bulls have not completely closed the chapter on this long-running era. Cowley also reported that Paxson's future with the organization remains uncertain, and as a former NBA player, Paxson inherently carries more weight than Forman. But the Bulls have recorded their lowest attendance totals in years this season, something which has caught the attention of the finance-obsessed Reinsdorf family.

Perhaps such a dip will serve as a full-on wake-up call and move the Reinsdorfs to remake the organization from the top down.