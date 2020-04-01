Titans GM: Jadeveon Clowney, Logan Ryan Interest TEN in Free Agency

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05: Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
The Tennessee Titans "have touched base" with representatives for former Seattle Seahawks pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney and former Titans cornerback Logan Ryan, general manager Jon Robinson told reporters in a Wednesday conference call.

Both players are free agents.

Clowney was drafted No. 1 overall by the Houston Texans in 2014. He played in Houston through 2018 before he was traded to the Seahawks before last season. The 27-year-old recorded three sacks, four forced fumbles, one interception—his first career pick—and 31 tackles (21 solo) across 13 games (11 starts).

Ryan has been with Tennessee since 2017. The 29-year-old began his NFL career as a third-round draft pick of the New England Patriots in 2013. He played for the Pats through 2016, winning two Super Bowls, before departing for the Titans on a three-year deal.

Robinson said there is "nothing imminent" in the works with Ryan.

    

