Titans GM: Jadeveon Clowney, Logan Ryan Interest TEN in Free Agency

The Tennessee Titans "have touched base" with representatives for former Seattle Seahawks pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney and former Titans cornerback Logan Ryan, general manager Jon Robinson told reporters in a Wednesday conference call.

Both players are free agents.

Clowney was drafted No. 1 overall by the Houston Texans in 2014. He played in Houston through 2018 before he was traded to the Seahawks before last season. The 27-year-old recorded three sacks, four forced fumbles, one interception—his first career pick—and 31 tackles (21 solo) across 13 games (11 starts).

Ryan has been with Tennessee since 2017. The 29-year-old began his NFL career as a third-round draft pick of the New England Patriots in 2013. He played for the Pats through 2016, winning two Super Bowls, before departing for the Titans on a three-year deal.

Robinson said there is "nothing imminent" in the works with Ryan.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

