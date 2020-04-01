Vince Carter Reveals He Didn't Sign Raptors Program Bought in Silent Auction

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

A Twitter question posed by The Athletic about sports memorabilia led to one person finding out an old program believed to have been signed by Vince Carter wasn't signed by the eight-time All-Star.

The Athletic asked fans to post pictures of their most random pieces of sports memorabilia, leading to this unfortunate moment for podcast host Tas Melas:

But the origin of the mysterious autograph goes even deeper because Alvin Williams denied being the one who signed the program:

Despite the massive confusion about whose autograph that is, Melas at least seemed to be a good sport about the whole thing:

Alvin Williams had a solid 10-year NBA career from 1997 to 2007. He spent eight-plus seasons with the Toronto Raptors, averaging 9.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 417 games.

John Wallace had the best season of his seven-year career with the Raptors in 1997-98, the year before Carter was drafted. He averaged 14.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in 82 games.

Those are solid numbers for two little-known role players, though Carter's autograph would certainly be worth much more given his status as a future Hall of Famer.