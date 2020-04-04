Ranking the NBA's Best Small-Ball Lineups This Season

0 of 5

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Small ball is all the rage in today's NBA.

So, you'd think it would be easier to define.

The term conjures a simple image to most: namely, a five-man unit without a traditional center in the middle. But the concept revolves around versatility, which often requires the absence of size to be fully maximized.

There are different ways to build a do-it-all small-ball lineup, though, which makes an exercise like this tricky.

While we could rigidly hold onto traditional position designations and use them to set our field, that might leave us with too many one-trick 4s or an unnecessary exclusion of a versatile 5. Instead, we're using more of a "know it when you see it" designation to capture all the different variations this style has spawned.

As for ranking 2019-20's best small-ball lineups, we're zeroing in on those that have logged at least 50 minutes. To avoid redundancy, we're only analyzing one fivesome per squad. Finally, our aim for objectivity involves ranking each quintet by what we're calling their "lineup score," which is their net rating and minutes played multiplied together to account for both efficiency and volume.

