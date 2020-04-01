Former Syracuse Football Coach Frank Maloney Dies at Age 79

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2020

A detailed view of a Syracuse Orange football helmet during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Maryland Terrapins, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Will Newton)
Will Newton/Associated Press

Former Syracuse University head football coach Frank Maloney died Monday from metastic brain cancer at the age of 79.

According to the Associated Press (h/t USA Today), Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack said: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of coach Maloney. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and former players. Coach Maloney led our football team during a time of transition."

Maloney was the head coach at Syracuse for seven seasons from 1974-80. He compiled a 32-46 record during that time, including a 7-5 mark and an Independence Bowl win in 1979.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button

Related

    Syracuse football bracket: Final Four voting

    Syracuse Football logo
    Syracuse Football

    Syracuse football bracket: Final Four voting

    Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician
    via Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician

    Ranking CFB's Top Sophomores for 2020

    Rising stars who are ready to star this season 👉

    Syracuse Football logo
    Syracuse Football

    Ranking CFB's Top Sophomores for 2020

    Brad Shepard
    via Bleacher Report

    New NFL Mock Draft 📝

    @nfldraftscout reveals his post-free agency predictions

    College Football logo
    College Football

    New NFL Mock Draft 📝

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    CFB's Most Hostile Environments 🗣️

    Ranking the toughest atmospheres for road teams

    Syracuse Football logo
    Syracuse Football

    CFB's Most Hostile Environments 🗣️

    Tyler Brooke
    via Bleacher Report