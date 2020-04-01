Former Syracuse Football Coach Frank Maloney Dies at Age 79

Will Newton/Associated Press

Former Syracuse University head football coach Frank Maloney died Monday from metastic brain cancer at the age of 79.

According to the Associated Press (h/t USA Today), Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack said: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of coach Maloney. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and former players. Coach Maloney led our football team during a time of transition."

Maloney was the head coach at Syracuse for seven seasons from 1974-80. He compiled a 32-46 record during that time, including a 7-5 mark and an Independence Bowl win in 1979.

