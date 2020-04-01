Jaguars' Doug Marrone on Gardner Minshew: 'Obviously We Want to See a Big Jump'

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone laid out his expectations for second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew in 2020.

During an interview with John Oehser of the Jaguars' official website Tuesday, Marrone said: "Obviously, we want to see a big jump. We're excited for him. It's a great opportunity. He's not going to change the way he is. He's a hard-working kid who has a lot of potential. We've got to make sure everyone around him is doing their job and doing it at a high level."

Minshew beat out veteran Nick Foles for the Jags' starting job twice last season, leading Jacksonville to trade Foles to the Chicago Bears this offseason. That makes Minshew the Jaguars' clear starting quarterback for now.

