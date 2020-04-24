Clyde Edwards-Helaire's Fantasy Outlook After Chiefs Select RB in 2020 NFL Draft

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

After a breakout season at LSU in 2019, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will bring his unique talent to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs selected the 21-year-old with the 32nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Here's the loaded Kansas City offensive depth chart heading into next season with Edwards-Helaire in the fold:

QB: Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne

RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Damien Williams, Darwin Thompson, Elijah McGuire

WR 1: Tyreek Hill

WR 2: Sammy Watkins

WR 3: Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson

TE: Travis Kelce, Deon Yelder

LT: Eric Fisher, Martinas Rankin

LG: Nick Allegretti, Andrew Wylie

C: Austin Reiter

RG: Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Ryan Hunter

RT: Mitchell Schwartz, Mike Remmers

Joe Burrow received most of the attention for what LSU's offense accomplished last season, but Edwards-Helaire played a significant role in helping his quarterback win the Heisman Trophy.

He ran for 1,414 yards, averaged 6.6 yards per attempt and had 14 rushing touchdowns. Adding to his value coming into the NFL was his emergence as a receiving threat. The Louisiana native set a new school record for running backs with 55 receptions and finished fifth on the team with 453 receiving yards.

LSU's 42-25 win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff Championship turned into an excellent showcase for Edwards-Helaire. The All-SEC running back had 110 rushing yards and 54 receiving yards on 21 touches.

Assessing Edwards-Helaire's game for the next level, B/R's Matt Miller has him ranked as the No. 2 running back in the 2020 class and cited him as the best third-down back.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, he finished among the top 10 running backs in vertical jump (39.5") and broad jump (123").

Per NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, Edwards-Helaire's best traits are his "instinctive eyes and quick-cut foot speed" that make him "so unpredictable for defenses."

The Chiefs adding Edwards-Helaire seems almost unfair to opposing defenses. Their offense is already at a massive advantage by virtue of having Patrick Mahomes, who is seemingly capable of doing anything, no matter how dire things may seem for his team.

If there was one area in which Kansas City's offense never seemed to lock down last season, it was at running back. Damien Williams and LeSean McCoy performed well in shared duty with a combined 963 yards and nine touchdowns on 212 carries.

McCoy is currently a free agent and seems unlikely to return, so adding a younger running back seemed like a smart idea by head coach Andy Reid.

Edwards-Helaire serves as both a safety net if Williams doesn't take off and another impact player for an offense loaded with talent.