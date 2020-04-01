Coronavirus Impacting Sports: Tracking the Latest April Updates

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The coronavirus pandemic has drastically changed the sports world in 2020, with postponed seasons and canceled events dominating the headlines.

The World Health Organization has confirmed more than 754,000 cases of COVID-19 that have led to more than 36,000 deaths across the globe as of the morning of April 1.

Sports has responded in a number of ways, with March alone bringing news of canceled basketball tournaments, a postponed Olympics and suspended seasons across the United States and the world, among other developments.

Here is an updated look at the way sports has been impacted by the coronavirus in April (all times ET).

Notable March Developments