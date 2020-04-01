Coronavirus Impacting Sports: Tracking the Latest April Updates

Coronavirus Impacting Sports: Tracking the Latest April UpdatesApril 1, 2020
The coronavirus pandemic has drastically changed the sports world in 2020, with postponed seasons and canceled events dominating the headlines.
The World Health Organization has confirmed more than 754,000 cases of COVID-19 that have led to more than 36,000 deaths across the globe as of the morning of April 1.
Sports has responded in a number of ways, with March alone bringing news of canceled basketball tournaments, a postponed Olympics and suspended seasons across the United States and the world, among other developments.
Here is an updated look at the way sports has been impacted by the coronavirus in April (all times ET).
Notable March Developments
- March 30, 8:05 a.m.: The International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee and Tokyo Metropolitan Government released a joint statement saying the Olympics are postponed until July 23 to Aug. 8, 2021. The Paralympic Games are postponed until Aug. 24 to Sept. 5, 2021.
- March 17, 9:00 a.m.: The Kentucky Derby is postponed from May 2 to Sept. 5.
- March 16, 12:15 p.m.: The NFL announced the draft will be televised on April 23-15 but all public events in Las Vegas are canceled.
- March 13, 10:00 a.m.: The Masters announced the 2020 edition of its tournament is postponed.
- March 12, 4:07 p.m.: The NCAA canceled all remaining winter and spring championships, including the men's and women's basketball tournaments.
- March 12, 3:10 p.m.: MLB canceled spring training games and pushed back the start of its regular season.
- March 12, 1:36 p.m.: The NHL suspended its 2019-20 season.
- March 12, 11:42 a.m.: MLS suspended its 2020 season.
- March 11, 9:31 p.m.: The NBA suspended its 2019-20 season.
