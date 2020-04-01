Joe Burrow Rumors: Latest Buzz on Possible Dolphins Trade to Land QB

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins have three first-round draft picks in 2020, but apparently none of them are in the spot they want. That's because rumblings from South Beach indicate they would like to draft quarterback Joe Burrow, who is currently expected to go No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Which begs the question: Would Miami be willing to part with the No. 5, No. 18 and No. 26 overall picks to move up to No. 1?

Miami Herald columnist Armando Salguero thinks doing so will likely lead to regret for Dolphins fans.

His argument is simple: Quarterbacks who have gone No. 1 overall aren't any more of a sure thing than the quarterback who gets selected after, or even the one after that. Add in the fact that this year's draft class is loaded at quarterback—to say nothing of other positions—it makes the fascination with Burrow that much more questionable.

This is not an easy time of year for NFL front offices and the spread of the coronavirus has only complicated that further. With league facilities locked down and pro days canceled, most clubs can only conduct virtual interviews with players and review game and combine footage as they continue to scout prospects.

There's also the recent history of trading up for quarterbacks which doesn't exactly bode well for Miami.

In 2016, the Los Angeles Rams traded a first-round, fourth-round and sixth-round pick to select quarterback Jared Goff, who saw his play dip significantly in 2019. Before that, in 2012, the Washington Redskins traded three first-round picks and a second-round selection to draft Robert Griffin III at No. 2 overall, only to see him fight through injuries before getting benched.

Most recently, the Chicago Bears dealt the No. 3, No. 67 and No. 111 in 2017 along with a third-round pick in 2018 to draft quarterback Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2 overall. Three years later, they had to trade for quarterback Nick Foles to ensure there would at least be competition for the starting job in 2020.

That doesn't mean Salguero believes the right answer at quarterback is Tua Tagovailoa, either. The presumptive second quarterback to come off the board suffered a devastating hip injury in November that ended his college career. Although healthy now, the biggest indicator of future injury problems are past ones.

There's no question this is a vital draft year for Miami. With Tom Brady moving to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the AFC East may be up for grabs for the foreseeable future. That hasn't been the case in two decades.

Which is why Salguero doesn't think trading up for Burrow is the right move. For a team that still needs to rebuild across the board, the value from drafting three times in the first round is greater than what the LSU star could provide.

Whether the Dolphins agree will become a major focal point as April 23 nears and the draft gets closer to kicking off.