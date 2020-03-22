Joe Burrow Rumors: Exec Says Dolphins Trading 3 Firsts to Bengals Is 'Too Much'

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals are in a position to draft Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick, but the Miami Dolphins have shown interest in a possible trade from No. 5.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com predicted the Dolphins trade up in his latest mock draft, although the package in return is less than some have expected.

"An NFL executive I consulted with felt that including all three of Miami's first-round picks in this deal would be too much," Zierlein wrote.

In this scenario, the team would deal its No. 5 and No. 18 overall selections as well as multiple second-round picks.

