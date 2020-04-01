2020 NBA Free Agency: Top Players and Latest Salary-Cap Info for Each Team

David Sherman/Getty Images

It may not be quite as wild as last year, but the NBA still has the potential for an exciting offseason later this summer.

Several talented players will have important decisions to make regarding player options, while others will be hitting the market as either a restricted or an unrestricted free agent, perhaps even for the first time. That means there could be some noteworthy movement with top names joining new teams.

There is some uncertainty going into this offseason, though, as it's unclear how the coronavirus pandemic will impact the NBA's salary cap, as the league has now been suspended for three weeks and does not yet know whether play will be resumed at some point.

According to Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports, the NBA's salary cap for the 2020-21 season had been projected to be $115 million, but that is likely to be lowered by the offseason. Regardless, there aren't many teams that will likely have a lot of cap space this summer. Current financial situations can be tracked for every NBA team at Spotrac.

Here are four top players who could be on the free-agent market this summer, along with a look at their current situations.

Anthony Davis, PF

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

If Anthony Davis declines his player option and decides not to work out a deal with the Lakers, he'd easily be the best player available this offseason. However, that is an unlikely scenario.

After getting traded from New Orleans to Los Angeles last July, the 27-year-old has gone on to have a tremendous season for the Lakers, averaging 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over 55 games.

Paired with LeBron James to form a top-tier duo, Davis is a key reason why the Lakers are 49-14 and in first place in the Western Conference.

With Davis projected to earn $28.75 million should he accept his 2020-21 option, it's likely he'll decline and look to secure a long-term deal. That could happen before he hits the free-agent market, though, as it's quite unlikely he'll be with a team other than the Lakers next season.

Brandon Ingram, SF

Brandon Ingram's first season with the Pelicans has been the best of his four-year NBA career. After getting traded from the Lakers last July, he's averaging 24.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists (all career highs) over 56 games and became an All-Star for the first time.

The Duke product is likely going to be seeking a max contract, but as a restricted free agent, New Orleans can retain him by matching the offer sheets from other teams. And there's no reason to think the Pelicans won't do just that if it comes down to it.

Only 22, Ingram is likely to be a big part of New Orleans' future. Don't expect to see him anywhere else next season as he continues to help the Pelicans keep getting better alongside Zion Williamson.

DeMar DeRozan, SG

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Over the past two seasons, DeMar DeRozan has been a solid player for the Spurs, averaging 21.6 points over 138 games during that span, after spending the first nine years of his career with the Raptors. It's possible he'll be heading to a new organization for the 2020-21 campaign.

He has a player option worth $27.74 million for next season, but it's possible he'll decline that and his time in San Antonio will come to an end. At 30, he may want to head to a team that will be a contender the next few years.

But if DeRozan makes the decision based on financials, then a return to the Spurs isn't out of the question. It will be interesting to see what he decides this summer.

Fred VanVleet, SG

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

After helping the Raptors win the NBA championship in 2018-19, Fred VanVleet has continued to improve this season. In 48 contests, he's averaging career highs in points (17.6), rebounds (3.8), assists (6.6) and steals (1.9) per game.

However, he is making only $9.35 million this season, and as an unrestricted free agent this summer, he should be in line for a big pay raise. That could be on a deal that brings him back to Toronto, or he could head somewhere else for the first time in his NBA career.

At 26, VanVleet has a bright future ahead of him, and the Raptors should be interested in keeping him long-term. But there will likely be plenty of other suitors, so he may have a tough decision to make in the offseason.