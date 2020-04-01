Rudy Gobert 'Back at It' in 1st Workout Video Since Coronavirus Diagnosis

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2020

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert shoots during practice before the start of their NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Rudy Gobert is "back at it" following his positive test for the coronavirus.

The Utah Jazz big man posted a video of himself boxing with a trainer in an empty gym Tuesday on his Instagram page with the message "Back at it."

Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11, which led to the cancellation of the game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder that night. The NBA suspended its season shortly thereafter, and teammate Donovan Mitchell was among the players who tested positive since.

On Friday, ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported Utah's state health department had since cleared both Gobert and Mitchell.

Gobert apologized and said he acted "careless" before he knew he had the coronavirus. He also donated $500,000 to those impacted by the pandemic.

It remains unclear when the NBA will return to action with the coronavirus pandemic halting the sports world, but Gobert is working his way back into playing shape for when the time comes.

