Ex-Falcons DT Jack Crawford, Titans Agree to Contract

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans agreed to a deal with defensive tackle Jack Crawford, his representation announced Tuesday.

Crawford had 24 combined tackles and 0.5 sacks in 16 games for the Atlanta Falcons in 2019. He's reuniting with former Falcons teammate Vic Beasley, who signed a one-year, $9.5 million contract with the Titans earlier in the offseason.

DaQuan Jones has been a fixture on the Titans defensive line for years, while 2019 first-round pick Jeffery Simmons is a lock to start at defensive end. Jurrell Casey's trade to the Denver Broncos created a massive void in the front three, though.

Perhaps head coach Mike Vrabel is planning on elevating second-year tackle Isaiah Mack as Casey's replacement.

Crawford only made four starts for Atlanta a season ago but has 93 appearances under his belt since entering the NFL in 2012.

The 31-year-old will provide an experienced alternative to Mack at the position, and his flexibility should be an asset as well. He lined up at defensive end on occasion for the Falcons and Dallas Cowboys, so he could spell Simmons when necessary.