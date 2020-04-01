WWE WrestleMania 36 Rumors: Latest Buzz on Sasha Banks, Austin Theory and More

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania 36 is shaping up to be one of the most unique viewing experiences fans have ever had, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing it behind closed doors at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

However, the rumors continue to pour forth ahead of this weekend's Showcase of the Immortals.

What did they have to say regarding one of the four top contenders to the SmackDown Women's Championship, the intriguing newcomer to WWE Raw and the Triple Threat ladder match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship?

And what does the coronavirus situation mean for the WWE product and its live event schedule post-WrestleMania?