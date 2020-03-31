Jon Jones Given Supervised Probation After Pleading Guilty to DWI Charge

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 31, 2020

HOUSTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 08: Jon Jones walks to his corner in between rounds against Dominick Reyes in their UFC Light Heavyweight Championship bout during UFC 247 at Toyota Center on February 08, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The UFC's Jon Jones pleaded guilty to a DWI charge in New Mexico on Tuesday and has been given one year of supervised probation. 

TMZ Sports reported Jones reached a plea deal with prosecutors that will see him spend 96 hours in a community custody program, complete a 90-day outpatient treatment program via video conferencing and do 48 hours of community service.

Jones must also put an ignition interlock system in his vehicles.

"His attorney and Mr. Jones have been made aware that if he fails to do this, the State will seek to impose the balance of any jail time without regard for any exceptional circumstances," officials said in a statement.

Jones was arrested March 26 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, after police responded to calls about gunfire. He denied firing a gun, performed poorly on field sobriety tests and tested at over twice the legal limit on a Breathalyzer.

He was arrested and charged with negligent use of a deadly weapon and possession of an open container, in addition to the DWI. It's unclear if the weapons charge was dropped as part of his plea bargain. 

"I literally just got stir-crazy," Jones told police at the time of his arrest. "... I just wanted to have a drive. This is my first drive in 2 weeks. And, I saw these homeless guys. I was being nice to them, having a conversation with them, treating them like humans."

Video Play Button

Jones has a history of substance issues, including multiple positive tests for cocaine in 2014. 

Related

    Why UFC Needs to Delay UFC 249

    @ScottHarris says Dana White needs to make the right call 📲

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Why UFC Needs to Delay UFC 249

    Scott Harris
    via Bleacher Report

    Jon Jones pleads guilty to DWI, receives four days house arrest and community service

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Jon Jones pleads guilty to DWI, receives four days house arrest and community service

    MMA Fighting
    via MMA Fighting

    How To Pick The Best Mouthguard For Martial Arts

    MMA logo
    MMA

    How To Pick The Best Mouthguard For Martial Arts

    John Wolcott
    via ONE Championship - The Home Of Martial Arts

    Tyron Woodley: If Colby Covington doesn’t fight me this time, ‘I’m moving on’

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Tyron Woodley: If Colby Covington doesn’t fight me this time, ‘I’m moving on’

    MMA Fighting
    via MMA Fighting