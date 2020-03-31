Jon Jones Given Supervised Probation After Pleading Guilty to DWI Charge

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The UFC's Jon Jones pleaded guilty to a DWI charge in New Mexico on Tuesday and has been given one year of supervised probation.

TMZ Sports reported Jones reached a plea deal with prosecutors that will see him spend 96 hours in a community custody program, complete a 90-day outpatient treatment program via video conferencing and do 48 hours of community service.

Jones must also put an ignition interlock system in his vehicles.

"His attorney and Mr. Jones have been made aware that if he fails to do this, the State will seek to impose the balance of any jail time without regard for any exceptional circumstances," officials said in a statement.

Jones was arrested March 26 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, after police responded to calls about gunfire. He denied firing a gun, performed poorly on field sobriety tests and tested at over twice the legal limit on a Breathalyzer.

He was arrested and charged with negligent use of a deadly weapon and possession of an open container, in addition to the DWI. It's unclear if the weapons charge was dropped as part of his plea bargain.

"I literally just got stir-crazy," Jones told police at the time of his arrest. "... I just wanted to have a drive. This is my first drive in 2 weeks. And, I saw these homeless guys. I was being nice to them, having a conversation with them, treating them like humans."

Jones has a history of substance issues, including multiple positive tests for cocaine in 2014.