Kendrick Perkins Says He Has $16,000 Worth of Fortnite Bills on His Credit Card

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 31, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: A close up shot of Kendrick Perkins on court before the LA Clippers game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 25, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

Fortnite is a free video game—unless you're Kendrick Perkins.

On an episode of Hoop Streams on Tuesday, the former NBA star revealed his kids spent so much money on the game that his credit card got declined:

Far be it from us to criticize anyone for spending money on video games—no, you may not look at my credit card statements to see how much I spent on NBA 2K VC this year—but $16,000 on Fortnite? Sixteen thousand dollars?

For the sake of all involved, let's hope Perk's children utilized that money to become the greatest Fortnite players on the planet. If that's the case, the $16,000 will simply be seed money to the best investment he's ever made.

