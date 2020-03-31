Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Jay Bouwmeester Doing Well After Feb. Cardiac Episode

Rich Lam/Getty Images

St. Louis Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo provided a positive update on teammate Jay Bouwmeester, who experienced a cardiac episode during the team's Feb. 11 game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Pietrangelo told reporters Tuesday that Bouwmeester is "good," per the Associated Press' John Wawrow. The 36-year-old had attended team games and practices before the NHL suspended its season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Blues announced Feb. 14 that Bouwmeester underwent surgery to place a implantable cardioverter defibrillator in his chest.

The 36-year-old made his first public comments on Feb. 26, confirming to reporters he would miss the remainder of this season and was unsure about his future beyond that.

The defenseman also praised the medical personnel at Honda Center for treating him so quickly.

"It happened in the absolute best place that it could happen because of all the protocols they have in place and how people responded so quickly," he said, per CNN's Madeline Holcombe. "No. 1, they saved my life, and No. 2, the fact that they could get on it so fast was very helpful."

Pietrangelo told reporters that Bouwmeester remains in St. Louis for the time being and may return home to Edmonton, Alberta, once his children finish the current school year.