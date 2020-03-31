Report: MLB Likely to Start 2020 Season Without Fans Because of COVID-19

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Should MLB finally begin its 2020 season, the games will likely be played without any fans in attendance, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.

Sherman spoke to a team executive who said closing stadiums to the public will allow for an earlier start: "By a matter of weeks, we will be able to play games without crowds [before we can play games] with them."

Another official speculated playing without fans will be the "only way we play" until the COVID-19 pandemic is contained.

