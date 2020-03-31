Report: MLB Likely to Start 2020 Season Without Fans Because of COVID-19

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 31, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 26: Dodger Stadium is viewed on what was supposed to be Major League Baseball's opening day, now postponed due to the coronavirus, on March 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The Los Angeles Dodgers were slated to play against the San Francisco Giants at the stadium today. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is not optimistic that the league will play a full 162 game regular season due to the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Should MLB finally begin its 2020 season, the games will likely be played without any fans in attendance, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.

Sherman spoke to a team executive who said closing stadiums to the public will allow for an earlier start: "By a matter of weeks, we will be able to play games without crowds [before we can play games] with them."

Another official speculated playing without fans will be the "only way we play" until the COVID-19 pandemic is contained.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button

