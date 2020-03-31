Lakers Say All Players Are Symptom-Free After 2 Tested Positive for COVID-19

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 31, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 29: View of the Los Angeles Lakers logo on the floor of the UCLA Health Training Center, their training faculity, on May 29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers said all players are symptom-free of the coronavirus after completing their 14-day home isolation, according to Mark Medina of USA Today.

The team will continue to follow guidelines set by government officials.

Two Lakers players tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after the NBA season was suspended for an indefinite amount of time.

There have reportedly been 15 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the NBA, according to Colin Ward-Henninger, Jack Maloney and Sam Quinn of CBS Sports.

Anthony Davis said he tested negative for the respiratory disease, but he still followed guidelines to remain isolated.

"It's kind of tricky because some guys, you feel fine and you could have it, asymptomatic. And some guys you have all the symptoms," Davis said, per Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times. "I felt fine and I felt great. I still do. [At the time] I was like that doesn't mean I don't have it. We all showed up and took the test. It was fine."

Completing the 14-day quarantine could help slow the spread of the coronavirus among NBA players, but there remains a global concern about the disease.

In the United States alone, there have been over 182,000 confirmed cases leading to more than 3,700 deaths as of Tuesday, per CNN.com.

