The Real Winners and Losers from WrestleMania 2020 Day 1

The Real Winners and Losers from WrestleMania 2020 Day 1April 5, 2020
No one has ever seen WrestleMania quite like this. WWE WrestleMania 36 hailed from the WWE Performance Center without an audience aired over two nights.
This left a unique opportunity for WWE to rise to the challenge and get everyone talking the whole weekend, but wrestling is almost always better with a crowd. Some wrestlers could shine in this spotlight. Others were certain to sink.
The Saturday card was stacked with fascinating big matches that had a major opportunity to get everyone talking.
AJ Styles fought The Undertaker in a Boneyard match. The Phenomenal One wanted to bring back The Deadman in a dark unique setting.
Kevin Owens chose to finally make Seth Rollins pay for all that he had done, finally taking him down a peg on the Grandest Stage of Them All.
Braun Strowman got the opportunity of a lifetime, replacing Roman Reigns in a WWE Universal Championship against Goldberg.
Becky Lynch faced the greatest challenge of her entire Raw Women's Championship in Shayna Baszler. The Queen of Spades was the most dominant woman The Man had ever encountered and was not clearly ready for Lynch.
This first night also included Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan, John Morrison vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Jimmy Uso in a ladder match, Elias vs. King Corbin and The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.
Each match and moment had the potential to steal the show, but certain stars rose above the rest to stand out as the winners of the night. Others were certainly the losers.
Loser: Shayna Baszler
A physical match from the opening bell, Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler used everything at their disposal to hurt each other. However, after The Queen of Spades finally trapped The Man in the Kirifuda Clutch, Lynch slipped through and stacked her up for a surprise three count.
The first good match of the night ended so abruptly that it almost felt like a mistake. Arguably the best built on the card, Lynch and Baszler were making the empty crowd work by leaning into their physical shots. Every second mattered in this technical battle.
The finish at less than nine minutes undercuts Baszler and did not allow her to fully show how good she is. Even if The Man was always meant to win, WWE needed to give her challenger more chances to shine.
Baszler will rebound. She is too talented not to. Lynch has been on a roll and made stars including Lacey Evans look better in the ring than anyone else.
If any plan is in place for The Queen of Spades to become Raw's top heel, she cannot lose any more matches for the foreseeable future. She needs so many more dominant performances like in the Elimination Chamber.
Winner: Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn walked into his match with Daniel Bryan uncertain. However, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura were too much of a distraction for just Drew Gulak to handle. After The Planet's Champion took out the ringside competitors, The Critic of the Critics took him out as he dived with a Helluva Kick for the win.
Given Bryan's importance to the blue brand, it was easy to assume that The Planet's Champion would cut The Critic of the Critics' title reign short. Luckily, that did not happen.
Zayn is just getting started, and he has so much more to show fans. This match was well done even with an abrupt ending. The Planet's Champion and The Critic of the Critics filled the arena with their voices and got physical early.
The victory at WrestleMania solidifies Zayn's current position in WWE. After being forced into a manager role for too long, he seems ready to over-deliver in every situation.
Hopefully, The Critic of the Critics continues to build toward the future. He needs to revitalize his career and add some excitement to the WWE Intercontinental Championship.
Winner: John Morrison
In a ridiculous spot fest, John Morrison, Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso went all out in their ladder match. After all three women took a beating, they made it to the top of the ladders together. The Shaman of Sexy fell off the ladder, pulling the titles down with him.
Up to this point, Morrison has had a solid return to action, but this match was his first performance that established him as a true top talent going forward.
His one-legged Starship Pain onto a ladder was the most impressive athletic displays all of 2020. He stole the show in the match that absolutely stole the show.
Beyond a poorly booked appearance by Morrison in the Royal Rumble, The Shaman of Sexy has had pure forward momentum since his return alongside The Miz.
With The A-Lister out of action, Morrison needed to step up even more, and he did just that.
Winner: Kevin Owens
Seth Rollins attempted to escape this match with a disqualification as he felt the momentum turning, but Kevin Owens requested a restart with no DQ. After a diving elbow drop off the WrestleMania logo through the announce table, Owens won with a stunner.
This was set up as the match that finally fully established Owens as a top babyface, and it delivered. KO was the star of this match and built the story throughout with his personal animosity for The Monday Night Messiah.
While Owens has been great through his face run, this was the closest he has had to a true defining moment. It would not be surprising if he was WWE champion by WrestleMania 37.
Hopefully, this puts an end to this rivalry. While it has mostly produced good segment, Rollins vs. KO was overexposed for months.
It is time to let Owens shine on his own and hopefully spend a few months of Raw without the overbearing usage of The Messiah.
Loser: Goldberg
Braun Strowman took a trio of spears from Goldberg and kicked out. He then caught the WWE Hall of Famer with a running powerslam to win the WWE Universal Championship.
While it was not surprising that The Monster Among Men won, it was an unconvincing victory that came off as WWE just going with the only option available. It is great that Strowman got a title out of this, but he likely does not stay champion for long.
What stood out more, much like in his match with Bray Wyatt, was how out of shape Goldberg was. He could not hit a spear. He lost this just to usher him off the card for a while again.
The WWE Hall of Famer got a chance to briefly rewrite his WWE legacy, and he has been hurting that legacy more than helping lately. He needs to fully retire.
It is worth also giving Wyatt the honorary title of loser in this whole situation. He got squashed by Goldberg only for the veteran to go and put The Monster Among Men over without any build.