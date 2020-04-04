The Real Winners and Losers from WrestleMania 2020 Day 1

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

No one has ever seen WrestleMania quite like this. WWE WrestleMania 36 hailed from the WWE Performance Center without an audience aired over two nights.

This left a unique opportunity for WWE to rise to the challenge and get everyone talking the whole weekend, but wrestling is almost always better with a crowd. Some wrestlers could shine in this spotlight. Others were certain to sink.

The Saturday card was stacked with fascinating big matches that had a major opportunity to get everyone talking.

AJ Styles fought The Undertaker in a Boneyard match. The Phenomenal One wanted to bring back The Deadman in a dark unique setting.

Kevin Owens chose to finally make Seth Rollins pay for all that he had done, finally taking him down a peg on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Braun Strowman got the opportunity of a lifetime, replacing Roman Reigns in a WWE Universal Championship against Goldberg.

Becky Lynch faced the greatest challenge of her entire Raw Women's Championship in Shayna Baszler. The Queen of Spades was the most dominant woman The Man had ever encountered and was not clearly ready for Lynch.

This first night also included Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan, John Morrison vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Jimmy Uso in a ladder match, Elias vs. King Corbin and The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

Each match and moment had the potential to steal the show, but certain stars rose above the rest to stand out as the winners of the night. Others were certainly the losers.