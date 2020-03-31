Redskins Rumors: Brandon Scherff Will Sign $15M Franchise Tag

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMarch 31, 2020

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 20: Brandon Scherff #75 of the Washington Redskins looks on during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at FedExField on October 20, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington offensive guard Brandon Scherff will sign his $15 million franchise tag tender, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"It will require him to be at training camp," Schefter added, "if there is training camp."

The team applied the non-exclusive franchise tag to Scherff earlier this month after failing to agree on a long-term deal.

The 28-year-old three-time Pro Bowler was selected by Washington fifth overall in the 2015 NFL draft.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported last September that Washington had been negotiating an extension:

"From what I understand about Brandon Scherff is that the Redskins have had some contact with him, some negotiations on a potential big-time long-term extension. But they really have not gotten very much off the ground despite the Redskins offering him a contract worth more than $13 million per year, which would put him about at the top of the guard market. Those conversations are going to continue but don't be surprised if Brandon Scherff goes toward free agency and becomes the highest-paid guard in the NFL going forward next offseason."

That came after 106.7 The Fan's Erin Hawksworth reported last July that the two sides were "far apart" (h/t NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux).

Scherff finished last season on injured reserve with ankle and elbow injuries after playing 11 games. His 2018 was also abbreviated to eight games with a torn pectoral muscle.

According to Pro Football Focus, Scherff was the 10th-ranked guard in 2019:

Washington will have until 4 p.m. ET on July 15 to get a long-term deal done with Scherff. Otherwise, negotiations will again have to be tabled until next offseason.

