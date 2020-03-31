Adam Vinatieri Undecided About Returning for 25th NFL Season at 47 Years Old

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 31, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Adam Vinatieri #4 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Legendary kicker Adam Vinatieri remains undecided about returning to the NFL in 2020. 

Speaking to reporters Tuesday (h/t Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star), Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich noted he hopes to meet with Vinatieri soon to discuss his plans. 

"(We plan) to have a sitdown with Adam and see where he’s at once he’s a little further along in that process," Reich said.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

